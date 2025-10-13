Liverpool prepare £80m ‘offer’ for Premier League star as Reds have one ‘advantage’ over rivals

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make an £80m offer for Antoine Semenyo after the Bournemouth star was labelled the “best” winger in the Premier League.

The Reds had a good start to the new Premier League season with Slot’s side winning all five of their first five fixtures after winning the title last term.

However, Liverpool had a terrible week by their standards with the Reds losing three games in a row to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

Liverpool’s midfield looks extremely disjointed this season, while their new-look backline is yet to impress fans and seems more porous than last term.

Full-backs Milos Kerkez, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have been highlighted as issues for Liverpool when attacking and defending.

One Premier League player who cut through the Liverpool defence earlier in the season was Semenyo with the Ghana international scoring twice as the Reds beat the Cherries 4-2 at Anfield.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insist that Liverpool are ‘preparing’ an £80m ‘offer’ for Semenyo, who has contributed six goals and three assists in seven matches for Bournemouth so far this season.

Liverpool ‘are examining his fitness and the possibility of an offer based on Bournemouth’s financial demands’ and the Reds ‘has an advantage due to its previous ties to Bournemouth and its sporting director’s relationships that could facilitate the deal’.

The report adds: ‘Furthermore, the club has already issued a firm warning: they do not want to part with Semenyo in the immediate market. But they know his performance will generate offers that are hard to refuse.’

Liverpool will have competition if they attempt to sign Semenyo and former England international Chris Waddle reckons Manchester United should make a move for the Ghana winger.

Waddle said: “Antoine Semenyo, the winger at Bournemouth, is definitely the best [in the Premier League] right now.

“Semenyo is good at scoring goals, he’s positive, and he gets good goals. When he gets the ball he drives at players.

“I think Bournemouth will struggle to hold onto him. He’s really talented, and the best winger in the country right now.

“People might question why someone would want to join Manchester United right now, but they will come good again, and they’re a huge club still.

“If Semenyo went to United, he could play just as he is for Bournemouth and be ideal for them.

“He could play alongside Matheus Cunha, and then he and Benjamin Sesko could spark into life.

“You could see a real team developing, especially with Bruno Fernandes in behind. There’s a lot more to do, but I can see them building a team there.

“He’s the type of player that United fans would love, and it would be a great acquisition, but he won’t come cheap.”