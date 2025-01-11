Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ an ‘offer’ to ‘break the market’ as they look to fend off competition to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Reds have surpassed all expectations this season as they sit top of the Premier League and Champions League.

This remarkable start to the 2024/25 campaign has been achieved after they were pretty inactive in the summer transfer market as Federico Chiesa was their only signing.

While Arne Slot’s side were not expected to be busy this month their transfer priorities this year are likely a new centre-back and centre-midfielder.

Liverpool’s attacking department is one of their strongest areas as they have Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Chiesa to choose from.

Despite this, it’s emerged that Liverpool are considering a move for Napoli standout Kvaratskhelia, who is one of their long-term targets.

The Georgia international has emerged as one of the best wingers in Europe. He’s grabbed five goals and three assists in his 17 appearances this season.

Kvaratskhelia has attracted interest from several elite European sides in recent seasons and is looking increasingly likely to leave Napoli this month.

Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG are among the clubs interested in the 23-year-old and a report from journalist Ben Jacobs claims he favours a move to the Ligue Un giants.

He said: “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s preference is to join PSG, having been sold on a move last year.

“PSG exploring various formulas to see if a deal is possible. Napoli’s asking price is €80m, but they are prepared to sell in January. This is a change from their summer stance.”

Despite this, a report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘preparing a swap offer’ to ‘get ahead’ of Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG which ‘could change the course of the transfer’.