Liverpool ‘prepare swap offer’ to ‘get ahead’ of Chelsea as FSG ‘want to break the market’
Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ an ‘offer’ to ‘break the market’ as they look to fend off competition to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
The Reds have surpassed all expectations this season as they sit top of the Premier League and Champions League.
This remarkable start to the 2024/25 campaign has been achieved after they were pretty inactive in the summer transfer market as Federico Chiesa was their only signing.
While Arne Slot’s side were not expected to be busy this month their transfer priorities this year are likely a new centre-back and centre-midfielder.
Liverpool’s attacking department is one of their strongest areas as they have Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Chiesa to choose from.
Despite this, it’s emerged that Liverpool are considering a move for Napoli standout Kvaratskhelia, who is one of their long-term targets.
READ: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Man Utd, Accrington, Kinsky, Guardiola, Bayern Munich
The Georgia international has emerged as one of the best wingers in Europe. He’s grabbed five goals and three assists in his 17 appearances this season.
Kvaratskhelia has attracted interest from several elite European sides in recent seasons and is looking increasingly likely to leave Napoli this month.
Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG are among the clubs interested in the 23-year-old and a report from journalist Ben Jacobs claims he favours a move to the Ligue Un giants.
He said: “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s preference is to join PSG, having been sold on a move last year.
“PSG exploring various formulas to see if a deal is possible. Napoli’s asking price is €80m, but they are prepared to sell in January. This is a change from their summer stance.”
MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Tottenham urged to ‘sign’ Liverpool star ‘now’ with transfer demanded – ‘pay the money’
👉 Liverpool: Slot issues response to transfer ‘rumours’; defends Trent after his first ‘difficult game’
👉 Liverpool were ‘sloppy’ and ‘panicked’; do they just need a rest?
Despite this, a report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘preparing a swap offer’ to ‘get ahead’ of Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG which ‘could change the course of the transfer’.
‘Liverpool are determined to bolster their attack and have set their sights on Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Reds are reportedly preparing a £97.5m bid, combining a cash payment and a player swap, to secure the talented Georgian winger. The move is intended to get ahead of heavyweight competitors such as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea, who are also after the player.
‘Liverpool are reportedly considering including Federico Chiesa, who has failed to establish himself since joining the team, and Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, whose performance has raised doubts among fans. Nunez, signed in 2022 for a figure close to 85 million pounds, could be key in the negotiation, given his interest in trying his luck at other European clubs.
‘The Reds’ intention is to secure a player who can make a difference in their attack and consolidate the team in the fight for titles. Although PSG seem to be closer to signing Kvaratskhelia, Liverpool’s ambition, backed by this multi-million-pound proposal, could change the course of the transfer.’