Liverpool ‘prepare £53m bid’ for La Liga star with Real Madrid ‘listening to offers’

Liverpool are preparing a bid for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as they look to strengthen Arne Slot’s squad, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League title last season and started off this campaign in perfect form with five wins from their first five matches.

However, Liverpool then lost their next four Premier League matches to hand Arsenal full control of the title race with the Gunners currently seven points clear of the Reds and six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Slot’s midfield has looked disjointed at times this season, while there defence has come in for a lot of criticism too and now Liverpool could look to improve things with some mid-season purchases.

One player Liverpool have been linked with for a long time is Real Madrid’s Camavinga, who has fallen down the pecking order in midfield since Xabi Alonso arrived at the Bernabeu.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Liverpool ‘have reignited their interest in the Real Madrid player, taking advantage of his diminished role since Xabi Alonso took over as manager from Carlo Ancelotti’.

Liverpool are ‘preparing an initial offer of around €60m (£53m)’ with the Real Madrid hierarchy having ‘no intention of selling, although the board is open to listening to offers if the figure is attractive enough’.

The report adds: ‘Sources at Valdebebas insist there’s no intention of letting the player go, although they admit everything could change if an exceptional offer arrives. Real Madrid needs to balance the books, and while selling Camavinga isn’t a priority, a substantial offer could open the door to discussion in Florentino Pérez’s office.

‘Liverpool have been tracking Camavinga for some time. Arne Slot had already expressed his admiration for the player before leaving the bench, and his successor has rekindled that interest. At Anfield, they are looking to strengthen their midfield with a versatile player capable of winning back possession, distributing the ball intelligently, and breaking lines.’

Liverpool suffered a blow earlier this season with Giovanni Leoni suffering a serious injury that will likely see him miss the remainder of the season.

That means the Reds are very short at centre-back and when asked whether Leoni’s injury could force them into the January transfer market, Slot replied: “That all depends on whether we get more injuries, yes or no, and if there’s a chance in the market – all the answers I always give.

“But I would not prefer to go to 24/25 players. Also, if it is ever a situation where I lead a team that has four or five injuries throughout the whole season, it might be a bit smarter to go to 24/25, but recent history showed that [we have a good record] until now.

“We don’t have five or six injuries at the same time throughout the whole season. If that would be the situation, then we would end up with 15/16 players and that would normally be difficult.

“So it’s a choice I like to make but I think it is also a financial choice that we as a club have to make. If we want to keep these top players, we cannot have 24/25 of them.”