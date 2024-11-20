Liverpool ‘prepare brutal offer’ with Nottm Forest to ‘accept bid’ to sanction ‘inevitable’ transfer

According to reports, Liverpool have learned how much it would cost to sign Nottingham Forest standout Murillo in January or next summer.

Forest paid around £10m to sign Murillo from Brazilian outfit Corinthians during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has proven to be a great find and it’s only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move elsewhere.

Liverpool are understood to be in the market to sign a new centre-back as they need to land a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season. He may sign a new deal, but he still has a limited shelf life and Liverpool would be wise to sign a centre-back even if he pens an extension.

Earlier this year, presenter Gary Lineker suggested Liverpool are interested in Murillo after Alan Shearer revealed his “worry” with Arne Slot’s side.

“The one tiny worry would be if one of those two [Liverpool] centre-halves were to get injured,” Shearer said.

“I understand they’re after Murillo from Forest,” Lineker claimed. “They’ve been linked with him anyway.”

Shearer added: “Right, interesting. Well those two at Forest have done really well as well this season, it’s one of the reasons why Forest are flying high in the Premier League.”

A new report from Football Insider claims Liverpool have been ‘told the bid Forest would accept for Murillo’.

Nottm Forest are said to want ‘more than £70m for in-demand defender Murillo’ as ‘Liverpool and Barcelona swoop’.

‘Forest will not consider January offers for the 22-year-old amid interest from Real Madrid. ‘Real have a pressing need for defensive reinforcements following serious injuries to David Alaba and Eder Militao, while Barcelona and Liverpool are also keen on the Brazillian.’

‘Los Blancos cannot currently afford Forest’s asking price but could free up funds to do a deal in the next summer window. ‘Sources say Forest feel losing Murillo in the near future is “inevitable” as he goes from strength to strength in the Premier League. ‘The centre-back is likely to have a decision to make at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. ‘It is believed he is flattered by the interest from Europe’s top clubs, with the potential to play regular Champions League football a particularly huge attraction.’

Liverpool could also look to sign a new forward as Mohamed Salah is another player in the final year of his contract.

Real Sociedad standout Takefusa Kubo has been mooted as a replacement for Salah and a report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘preparing a brutal offer’ to sing him.