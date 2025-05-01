Liverpool ‘prepare massive offer’ for Bundesliga star with Reds ‘willing to offer’ £51m

Liverpool are ready to offer as much as €60m (£51m) for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds completed a brilliant couple of weeks after beating Tottenham 5-1 on Sunday to win the Premier League title with four matches to spare.

It came hot on the heels of confirmation that key Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah committing their future to the club for another couple of years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is extremely unlikely to follow suit with widespread reports indicating that the Liverpool academy graduate will move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

But things are definitely looking good for Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes before the summer transfer window with Liverpool able to avoid panic.

Midfield was a position which Klopp addressed in his last summer transfer window with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, there are rumours that Slot wants more reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window with Spanish publication Fichajes insisting that Liverpool ‘are preparing a massive offer’ for Stuttgart midfielder Stiller.

Defensive midfielder Stiller has been brilliant for the Bundesliga outfit this season despite Sebastian Hoeness’ side currently hovering around mid-table in the German top-flight.

Stiller ‘has impressed with his tactical maturity and ability to organise play from the ground up’ and the Germany international has ‘sparked’ interest from Liverpool.

Liverpool are ‘willing to offer €60m (£51m)’ after Slot ‘identified the German international as an ideal candidate to add balance and clarity to the midfield’.

Stuttgart is ‘aware of the player’s value and won’t let him leave easily’ but that is ‘manageable for a club like Liverpool considering the player’s immediate sporting impact’.

Liverpool boss Slot ‘has expressed his enthusiasm to the board at the prospect of adding Stiller to the project’ and ‘the ball is now in the Anfield club’s court, which must decide whether to take the final step’ towards a transfer.

Reds midfielder Harvey Elliott, who reportedly could be one of the players offloaded by Liverpool in the summer, and the youngster has revealed the key to their title win.

Elliott told the Liverpool Echo: “The squad has leaders, experienced players who have been through it all – the highs, the lows, the heartbreak.

“I think, you know, we have all cemented it together not to experience that [heartbreak] again and especially for those types of players who have been through it all.

“We want to make sure we do everything we can to achieve what we want to do. And I think we have stuck together as a team throughout the season and it has given us the reward now.

“We have all these things now to be grateful for, to look forward to and the biggest players will be allowed to enjoy the situation.”