Liverpool are ready to make an ‘offer’ for an alternative to top striker targets Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike after a ‘meeting’ in Paris.

The Reds are second only to Chelsea as the summer’s biggest spenders so far having signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman for just shy of £200m.

And having turned their attention to signing a new striker, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Isak remains their top target and if Newcastle aren’t willing to listen to offers, they’ll instead look to hijack their deal for Ekitike, after the Magpies had a £70m bid for the 23-year-old rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this week.

“Now they’re presented their idea and proposal to Newcastle. Liverpool have told Newcastle that they’re ready to offer £120m [€138m] for Isak. It’s a record fee,” Romano said.

“I’m told the player has not closed the door to Liverpool. He’s still in talks with Newcastle over a new contract, but he didn’t stop Liverpool. It’s in Newcastle’s hands. The bid is ready, and it all depends on what Newcastle tell Liverpool in the next hours or days – it can’t be too long.”

“For Liverpool, it’s Isak is Newcastle open the door. If not, it will be Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt – who is the player wanted by Newcastle. They had a bid of €80m rejected on Monday.

“Liverpool are on both stories. Let’s see what happens with this domino.”

Romano has though admitted Liverpool could move for Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta later in the window.

“Look, at the moment for Liverpool, the two names I’m hearing are Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike,” he told GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast.

“So then, if maybe the can’t get these two players, we will see later in the window if Mateta can be an option. But at the moment from what I’m hearing, is it’s quiet on that one.”

And after reports earlier this week claimed Liverpool had made ‘contact’ with Palace over the possible signing of the Frenchman, Empire of the Kop now claim that Reds officials held a ‘meeting with Mateta and his agent in Paris’ and that they have ‘prepared an offer in the region of €50m-€60m [£43.3m-£52m].

The report adds:

‘However, the Reds are set to have competition in the form of AC Milan and Manchester United, who both view him as a viable transfer option. The Rossoneri’s hopes could be boosted by the 28-year-old’s apparent interest in a move to Serie A. ‘The Eagles have been attempting to broker a new contract for their number 14 since December, with two years remaining on his current deal, but a lack of progress in negotiations has made a summer exit seem viable.’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed Mateta was in line for a big move from Palace after his 14 Premier League goals last term followed 16 the season before.

“I think there will be other clubs looking at him,” said Carragher.

“I don’t like saying that because Crystal Palace supporters understandably get upset. But in the last two seasons, he’s not just been a handful, but he’s also been a real goal-getter.

“Can he go to that next level, teams that are challenging for the Champions League? Crystal Palace are a level below that, a typical mid-table team. I think he’s brilliant.”