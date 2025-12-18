Liverpool prepare £83m ‘offer’ for La Liga star in summer ‘transfer earthquake’ to replace Salah

Liverpool are preparing a summer offer for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as they look to bring in a successor to Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The Reds have had a disappointing season by their standards with Arne Slot’s title-winning side failing to live up to the heights of last campaign.

Liverpool have won just six of their last 17 matches in all competitions and have had the added stress of dealing with Salah’s outburst after their 3-3 draw against Leeds United earlier this month.

Salah hit out at Liverpool and Slot for “throwing him under the bus” after starting three consecutive matches on the bench.

The Egyptian was left out against Inter Milan in a joint decision from the Reds hierarchy and Slot but the Liverpool head coach brought him back into the squad for their 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend.

Despite that, it’s clear that Salah’s time at Liverpool could be coming to an end over the next seven months with Saudi Pro League clubs weighing up offers.

Despite transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting that Liverpool will agree to a Salah sale in January if he can find a good enough proposal, a summer exit seems much more likely.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many of you are asking what’s next now with Mohamed Salah. Mo is traveling for AFCON, so he will not be available for the next few weeks for Liverpool. What’s going to happen is that Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, will be in England to have conversations with Liverpool management and to discuss Mo’s situation.

“After Mo was out of the squad against Brentford, after Mo came back against Brighton, entering in the first half and delivering an assist, breaking another record and showing his quality once again, now it’s time for Mo Salah and his agent to talk to the club and to take a decision together on what’s going to happen next.

“Again guys, I maintain my information on what Liverpool believe. Liverpool say: ‘We are not in a hurry to sell Salah, to find a solution for Salah. If he wants to stay in these conditions, we are more than happy.’

“If he wants to go, Liverpool say: ‘Okay, bring a proposal to the table, show us the proposal, let us know what you have for us.’

“But at the moment, no official proposals, apart from Saudi interest, have arrived on Liverpool’s table for Salah. This is why there is going to be this meeting with his agent, to understand how to move forward in the next few weeks.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool are ‘preparing’ a €95m (£83m) ‘offer’ for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams with European football ‘bracing for a transfer earthquake’.

Despite Williams playing on the opposite side of the pitch to Salah, the Spanish outlet is certain that the Spain international will be a replacement for the Egyptian.

The report adds: ‘With a €95 million release clause following his recent contract extension until 2035, the English club is one of the few capable of making such an investment. Arne Slot is looking for a reliable successor to Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave soon, and the younger Williams brother perfectly fits the profile of a player known for his speed and attacking prowess.’

Fichajes continues: ‘The British club’s management has already made preliminary contact to gauge the winger’s availability, who is confident of having an outstanding World Cup to reaffirm his status as a world-class player. Liverpool will spare no expense, following in the footsteps of the multi-million pound signings of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, building a dream squad to conquer every title.’