Liverpool prepare sacrifice of 97-game star for Prem left-back to bypass £40m deal

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer Kostas Tsimikas to Fulham, so that they don’t have to pay the full £40million the Cottagers want for Antonee Robinson.

At various points of late, the Reds have been linked with Robinson. The Fulham left-back has shown himself to be a very useful player over a few Premier League seasons.

As a result, Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be interested, and the Reds have a plan to land Robinson on the cheap.

According to TBRFootball, Liverpool are huge fans and could offer up current left-back Tsimikas as makeweight, despite the Greek international having played often of late.

Indeed, Robinson is said to be valued by the Cottagers at £40million, and the Reds are prepared to offer Tsimikas as a makeweight in hopes that the price will be brought down, and a January agreement can be reached.

With Liverpool’s own left-back’s future up in the air, it seems resourceful for the club to offer him up in hopes of getting an upgrade.

It is clearly not believed Tsimikas – who has shared duties with Andy Robertson at left-back this season – is a huge asset for the Reds, while their scouts are said to feel Robinson is belongs among the elite.

Fulham, in seventh in the Premier League, are not that, and nor have they ever been it, whereas Liverpool are top of both the top flight and the Champions League, so Robinson moving there would match how they view him.

In any case, he is not the only left-back being looked at by Liverpool. Milos Kerkez and Rayan Ait-Nouri – both also playing in the Premier League currently – are also on their radar.

However, they are mobilising to land Robinson, and if things go well, the American could be a Liverpool player come January.

