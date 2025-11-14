Liverpool ‘prepare historic offensive’ to smash British transfer record to sign Salah replacement

Liverpool are prepared to spend as much as €200m on Michael Olise in order to replace Mohamed Salah with a world-class player, according to reports.

The Reds lost 3-0 to Manchester City last weekend as Liverpool lost their fifth game of the season, one more than they lost in the entirety of last term.

Defending champions Liverpool are now eighth in the Premier League table, four points behind second-placed Man City and a further four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Salah has been underperforming, like most of the Liverpool starting XI this season, with the Egypt international scoring just five goals in 16 matches in all competitions.

Despite his poor form, there have been rumours that Salah is still attracting interest from Saudi Arabian sides ahead of the next couple of transfer windows.

It has been claimed that Saudi Pro League teams are willing to offer Salah £150m a year to move to the Middle East with the Liverpool forward’s deal at Anfield expiring in the summer of 2027.

It’s unclear whether Salah will stay or leave next summer but Spanish website Fichajes insist that Liverpool are ‘preparing a historic offensive’ for Bayern Munich winger Olise.

The report adds: ‘The Munich board has stated that they would only consider an enormous offer, something Liverpool seems willing to explore during the upcoming summer transfer window.’

Salah’s departure from Anfield is ‘increasingly inevitable’ and Liverpool ‘could offer up to 200 million euros to convince Bayern Munich’ to part with Olise.

Fichajes continues: ‘The Reds are prepared to make the biggest investment in their history to secure the signing of Michael Olise, aware of what it could mean for their rebuilding.

‘Sources close to the board indicate that Liverpool has been working for weeks on the salary structure and the leading role the player would have upon his arrival.’

Former Manchester United chief scout Keith Wyness – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – expects Salah to move to Saudi Arabia “sooner than later”.

Wyness told Football Insider: “It’s definitely that sort of £150m level, if not more, because he’s going to be doing a lot of ads.

“I think Salah is such an important figure throughout the whole Middle East, not only in Egypt and Saudi, but he would be a dramatic figure for them. He’s so well thought of; he’s a very powerful figure commercially.

“As a tourist ambassador as well as other things, he would certainly be commanding £150m if not more. When I’ve been in Saudi Arabia, the way that Salah is revered is incredible. It’s even more so in Egypt, when I’ve seen that as well. So, he has that opportunity.

“They’ve left the offer open but he’ll have to go fairly soon because it’s best to go when you’re at the top. They might be thinking okay, it’s time to make a move while we’ve still got some good years in our legs and show some spectacular things.

“Ronaldo has knocked in some amazing numbers since he’s been in Saudi and he’s still banging goals in and some really quality goals as well. I think Salah wants to do the same, have some good years down there, so I would expect the move sooner than later.”