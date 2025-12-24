Liverpool ‘prepared to invest’ in PSG star as ‘prime alternative’ emerges after missing out on Semenyo

Liverpool are ready to buy Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola after missing out on Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, according to reports.

Semenyo is expected to complete a move to Manchester City when the January transfer window opens after widespread reports indicated Pep Guardiola’s side was his ‘preference’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that the Reds could look to sign as many as two players in the January transfer window despite their huge summer outlay.

Liverpool spent over £400m on new players over the summer but the Reds are still in need of reinforcements after a poor first half of the season.

The Reds are likely to attempt to improve their defence in January if possible, while adding a potential attacking option is also a possibility after Alexander Isak picked up a serious injury in their 2-1 win at Tottenham.

Uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s future has also accelerated Liverpool’s need for attacking reinforcements, although the Egpyt international is expected to remain at Anfield until the summer.

And now Caught Offside has claimed that PSG star Barcola ‘is now emerging as a prime alternative for either the January window or next summer’ after Liverpool missed out on Semenyo.

The report adds: ‘The Reds’ recruitment team are understood to have intensified their monitoring of the French international, viewing him as a long-term solution capable of elevating their attacking options under Arne Slot.

‘Slot is known to be a strong admirer of Barcola’s profile. The 23-year-old has developed into one of Ligue 1’s most dynamic wide attackers.’

Barcola still has a contract in Paris until the summer of 2028 with PSG keen to renew his contract – but negotiations over an improved deal have ‘stalled’ in recent months.

It is understood that the delay is ‘driven by a degree of caution from the player and his representatives’ with Barcola – who has scored five goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this term – looking to assess all options.

Despite not being successful in their pursuit of Semenyo, Liverpool are still ‘keen to add a high-level wide forward’ to their squad with the Reds ‘prepared to invest in the right profile rather than rush into short-term fixes’.

Liverpool think a January transfer ‘would be difficult’ for Barcola but ‘believe groundwork laid now could put them in a strong position for the summer’.

Speaking over the summer, PSG boss Luis Enrique insisted that he expected Barcola to be at the Parc des Princes for “many more years”.

He said in July: “I expect him to play here for many more years, and I think he wants to. So I have no doubt he’ll remain our player.”