The fee Liverpool are ‘prepared to pay’ for Alexander Isak has been revealed, with club chiefs having two concerns about this proposed transfer.

Isak‘s situation has been in doubt for most of this summer, although a resolution is expected in the coming days, as we are in the final week of the transfer window.

The world-class striker missed Newcastle United’s pre-season tour of Asia and has trained alone in recent weeks, as he has lobbied for a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Isak will have hoped that his stance would weaken Newcastle’s negotiating power, though the Magpies have remained bullish on their reported £150m asking price and are still keen to keep their prized asset.

It has been suggested that an offer in the region of £150m is required to land Isak, while Newcastle also want to secure a suitable replacement before sanctioning his sale.

So far, Liverpool have offered around £110m plus £10m in add-ons for dream target Isak, and they remain interested in the striker even after landing in-form Hugo Ekitike for £80m.

It has also been claimed that Liverpool are ready to increase their offer if/when Newcastle open the door, but they are hoping to keep Isak and a private ‘meeting’ was held between him and a ‘PIF delegation’ before Monday’s game between the two sides.

It remains to be seen whether this meeting will prove to be successful, but journalist Ben Jacobs provided a concrete update on Isak’s situation after Liverpool’s dramatic 3-2 victory against 10-man Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Jacobs confirms that Liverpool ‘won’t bid again without encouragement’, with it noted that this ‘can now be defined this late in the window as a viable pathway to a deal rather than just an invitation to bid again’.

Unsurprisingly, ‘nothing was expected to happen’ before Monday’s match, while Jacobs has also revealed Liverpool’s stance on their first bid and what they are willing to offer amid two concerns.

Jacobs said on X: “Liverpool don’t view their first £110m offer as ‘lowballing’ Newcastle. The entire bid was a fixed fee, and was a British record in that category. It was rejected quickly and emphatically. Liverpool have stuck to their ‘no new bid’ stance since.

“#LFC prepared to pay around £120m if they bid again. Never directly quoted £150m, and no expectation that number will be met, or close. Liverpool believe doing so would distort the market and weaken their position for future deals.”

Jacobs has also revealed an update on Newcastle’s search for a replacement, while they face an “untenable” Isak situation.

He added: “Newcastle continue to seek strikers, but sources say Yoane Wissa or Jørgen Stand Larsen are Callum Wilson replacements. Several other targets explored.

“Newcastle have felt for much of the summer that Isak staying without signing a new deal is untenable. Still prepared to offer one if he decides to reintegrate.

“Yasir Al-Rumayyan is in Newcastle and will make the final decision.”