Liverpool are reportedly set to make one of their star players available this summer, but his former club have ‘decided against’ signing him as a replacement for one of their big names.

The Reds are likely to see a few star mean leave this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold has already gone, with Real Madrid paying a small fee to take him ahead of the scheduled end of his contract.

Darwin Nunez also looks likely to be sold, having been very underwhelming at Liverpool, and he could be followed out by another striker.

According to TBRFootball, Diogo Jota is set to be made available by the Reds this summer. Though the Portuguese has been directly involved in 91 goals in 182 Liverpool games, this season, he scored just eight in all competitions.

With Matheus Cunha being sold by Wolves to Manchester United for £62.5million, the Molineux outfit both have space for a new star and money to burn.

Jota – who played 131 games for Wolves prior to heading to Liverpool – has been linked with a move back to his former club. However, they have ‘decided against any move’ to sign him.

Jota himself reportedly shares the sentiment. Indeed, he does not see a move back to Molineux as ‘the correct decision at this point of his career’.

Elsewhere, it’s said there is ‘real interest’ in the 28-year-old around Europe, and the Saudi Pro League are admirers.

If Jota does stay in Europe, he could move to RB Leipzig, who are believed to be interested, and have a connection through Jurgen Klopp, the Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull Group, who managed the striker at Liverpool.

Jota scored more goals in his career under Klopp (56) than he has for any other manager, despite the German not being in charge or him for as many games as Nuno Espirito Santo.

Though he’d not be playing for Klopp, knowing his former Liverpool boss wants him at the German club could rouse Jota to hit the heights he has at previous points in his career.

Where he ends up remains to be seen at the moment, though.

