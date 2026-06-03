According to reports, Liverpool chiefs have decided that they are ‘prepared to sell’ star performer Dominik Szoboszlai on one condition.

The 2025/26 campaign was incredibly disappointing for Liverpool, as it ended with head coach Arne Slot losing his job.

But Szoboszlai is one of very few players who can hold their head high at the end of this season after he was comfortably their top performer.

Despite being used in various positions, Szoboszlai took his performances to a whole new level during the 25/26 season, having contributed 13 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Now, Liverpool should be looking to build around the 25-year-old heading into next season under Andoni Iraola, who has reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ to replace Slot.

READ: Liverpool hire ‘ludicrously gifted coach’ like Klopp but do they need seven players?

In recent months, reports have suggested that the Reds have been in talks with the centre-midfielder over a new contract.

Now, a report from an account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers claims Liverpool are in ‘serious negotiations’ with Szoboszlai over a new deal, but they are ‘prepared to sell’ him on one condition.

FSG send ‘clear message’ over Szoboszlai deal

They said on X: ‘Liverpool is currently in serious discussions with Dominik Szoboszlai about extending his contract.

‘The club is looking to improve his personal package to ensure they don’t face another situation like with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté, who both left on free transfers.’

READ MORE: Liverpool get ‘serious’ for £170m double signing after total Iraola agreement

‘This time, Liverpool is taking a proactive approach. With just two years left on Szoboszlai’s deal, they’re not willing to let it run down. If talks don’t progress, the club is prepared to sell him this summer.

‘It’s a clear message: Liverpool is prioritizing contract management and won’t let valuable players slip away without a fight.

‘The stakes are high, and the pressure is on for both sides to reach an agreement.’

Regarding additions, Liverpool are linked with plenty of potential options, and RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande has been mooted as a leading target to replace Mohamed Salah.

However, Liverpool face competition from PSG for Diomande and German journalist Florian Plettenberg said on Tuesday evening that the player is yet to decide on his future.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Yan Diomande has not given his commitment to either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool despite reports.

‘Both clubs want him, as revealed. Liverpool are doing everything they can to complete a deal before the World Cup. #LFC

‘RB Leipzig remain relaxed. Oliver Mintzlaff, Jürgen Klopp and Marcel Schäfer are convinced that Diomande will stay for at least another year and sign a new contract on improved terms.’

READ NEXT: Liverpool copy Leeds but hope for ‘organised chaos’ with Iraola instead of relegation under Allardyce

