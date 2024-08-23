Liverpool preparing ‘sensational late-window move’ for star Napoli forward after ‘long-term’ interest

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a ‘sensational late-window move’ for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, turning their ‘long-term’ interest in him into a concrete approach.

Kvaratskhelia has been a star for Napoli for the past two seasons. In his first campaign after moving from Dinamo Batumi, the winger scored 14 goals in all competitions, while also chipping in with 17 assists.

Last term, he followed that up with 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions. He has, at various points, been linked with big clubs, such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

United have signed a number of players this season, and are therefore unlikely to make a move for financial reasons, but the Reds, according to Football Insider, are ‘plotting a sensational late-window move’.

They have been on the lookout for a wide forward throughout the window, and are said to be ‘keen to make a marquee signing’.

They have not signed a single player yet under the watch of new manager Arne Slot, and it seems they have been waiting to pull the trigger on the right man, and that may be Kvaratskhelia after their long-term interest.

It’s said that they may ‘face a major battle’ to try and prise the winger out of the Serie A side’s clutches in the next week.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Liverpool ‘to offer £70m’ in stunning late deal to ‘snatch’ Man Utd target with player ‘open to move’

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal want Villa revenge, Neto and Howe return, Liverpool face £50m feeder club

👉 Liverpool: ‘Next big signing’ is ‘chosen’ after ‘shock Zubimendi rejection’ as FSG decide ‘great desire’

Napoli seem to be close to letting Victor Osimhen go to Chelsea, and it is unlikely that they’d want to lose their two most potent forwards in the same window, with little time to source quality replacements.

But Kvaratskhelia is valued at around £70million by Napoli, and with the Reds not having spent a penny yet, they may be able to convince Napoli that they can lodge a bid which is worth being accepted.

They could bring in two Georgian stars in the same window, with multiple reports suggesting goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili is on their radar for the summer, before he’s potentially loaned out to Bournemouth.

It remains to be seen if one or both of those two transfers do go through, but Liverpool have just a week left to make their first signings under Slot, or he’ll have to go forward with the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, minus a few exits which have taken place.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfer: Slot ‘pinpoints’ Chelsea star in ‘shock move’ with three late targets identified