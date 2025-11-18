According to reports, Liverpool have “pretty much wrapped up” one signing as they look to strengthen their squad in January and next summer.

Liverpool made a statement in this summer’s transfer window by spending over £400m on a major summer overhaul.

Club chiefs decided to sanction this rebuild as head coach Arne Slot was backed to build his own team after guiding the Reds to their 20th Premier League title last season.

Slot got the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad as Liverpool were comfortably the best team in the Premier League last season, but they have gone backwards after spending big in the summer.

The Reds broke the British transfer record twice to sign Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, while they also spent big to land Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

READ: Every club’s best and Wirtz player: Man Utd problem, his January replacement and £55m Newcastle man flops



Liverpool made these signings as they looked to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah, but most of their new signings have underperformed.

These wholesale changes have also impacted Liverpool’s balance as results and performances have severely declined. They currently sit eighth in the Premier League table.

Therefore, Liverpool could re-enter the transfer market for more signings in the coming months and one of their priorities will be to sign a centre-back.

Ibrahima Konate’s future is in doubt as he is in the final year of his contract, while Virgil van Dijk’s performances have fallen off a cliff as he nears the end of his career.

In the summer, Liverpool targeted Marc Guehi, who is also due to become a free agent in 2026. However, a deal with Crystal Palace fell through on deadline day as their rivals failed to sign a suitable replacement.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?

👉 Next summer? Liverpool must sign ‘cut-price’ German in January amid Konate form, Slot ‘trust’ issues

👉 Liverpool submit very generous ‘final offer’ to Reds star as Real Madrid continue ‘flirting’



Guehi remains a candidate to join Liverpool, though they currently face competition from Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and others.

Still, journalist Bruno Alemany claims Liverpool are set to fend off competition from rivals to sign Guehi next year on a free transfer as a deal is already “pretty much wrapped up”.

“I think he’s a fantastic centre-back,” Alemany said on Sique Rodríguez’s show, El bar.

“He plays on the left, although he’s not left-footed, but he’s good with his left foot. I think he’d be a great signing, but I think Liverpool have it pretty much wrapped up.”

It is also being widely reported that the Reds are in the market for a winger to be Mohamed Salah’s long-term replacement and in-form Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo is among their options.

In recent days, it has emerged that Semenyo, who has nine goal involvements in eleven Premier League games this season, has a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract and could leave his current club in January.

Arsenal and Man Utd are also said to be interested in Semenyo, but it has been reported that Liverpool are currently the ‘only favourites’ to sign him next year.