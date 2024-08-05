Liverpool set ‘price tag’ for sale to PL rivals with ‘improved offer prepared’ amid preference reveal
According to reports, Liverpool have set their ‘price tag’ for Fabio Carvalho, who is attracting interest from Premier League rivals Southampton.
The 21-year-old joined Liverpool from Fulham during the 2022 summer transfer window for an initial fee of around £5m.
Carvalho only made 13 Premier League appearances for Liverpool during his debut season. Last term, he had loan spells at RB Leipzig and Hull City.
The attacking midfielder struggled to make a substantial impact in the Bundesliga, but he shone for Hull in the Championship, scoring nine goals in his 20 appearances.
Jurgen Klopp’s exit and the arrival of new head coach Arne Slot has provided Carvalho with a fresh start at the Premier League and he’s been one of their star performers during pre-season.
Despite this, Carvalho is being heavily linked with a move elsewhere as newly promoted Southampton had an opening £15m bid rejected for the youngster over the weekend.
A report from Football Insider claims Southampton are already ‘preparing a new offer’ for Carvalho, with the club expected to ‘submit a bid’ worth around £20m.
The report explains.
‘Southampton are preparing a new and improved bid for Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho, sources have told Football Insider.
‘The Saints had their initial £15million bid rejected by Liverpool, who see Carvalho as having a first-team role this season.
‘Southampton aren’t giving up on the 21-year-old, and they are hoping a bid of around £20million plus add-ons could be accepted by Liverpool.
‘Football Insider revealed that Liverpool believes Carvalho’s long-term future is at Anfield and the club doesn’t want to let him leave permanently.
‘The Saints will face competition in trying to sign the forward as teams from England and overseas are queuing up to take him on loan.’
While Football Insider says Liverpool doesn’t want to let Carvalho leave permanently, a report from Caught Offside claims they are ‘willing to sell’ him if their ‘asking price is matched’. Regarding their stance, they explain.
‘Liverpool have placed a price tag of around €30m on Fabio Carvalho having rejected a bid from Southampton for the 21-year-old talent.
‘The Reds turned down a €17.5m proposal from the Saints in recent days as the Merseyside club hope to receive between €25m/€30m if they are to part ways with the youngster.
‘Sources have told CaughtOffside that Southampton are expected to return with a new offer in the range of €20m/€21m as they are keen to add Carvalho to their squad ahead of their Premier League return.
‘Liverpool are only open to permanent deals for the forward and are willing to sell the Portuguese star if their asking price is matched.
‘Sources have said that Carvalho’s agents have informed Liverpool that the 21-year-old wishes to stay on Merseyside for the 2024/25 campaign having proved his worth during the Reds’ pre-season tour of the United States.’