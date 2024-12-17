Arne Slot gives Trent Alexander-Arnold directions on the touchline for Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool have one ‘primary’ concern’ with Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, who could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool could be forced to enter the market for a new right-back next year as Alexander-Arnold is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

The England international – like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk – is about to enter the final six months of his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension.

Alexander-Arnold is being linked with a move to Real Madrid. They are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The right-back is perhaps the most likely of the three Liverpool players to leave amid interest from Real Madrid and a report from The Sun claims he’s rejected an offer to extend his contract.

The report claims:

‘Liverpool are £100,000-a-week short on persuading Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign a new five-year deal. ‘Anfield chiefs have offered the England full-back a £70,000 rise on his current £180,000 weekly wage. But Alexander-Arnold is holding out for £350,000 to match another of the Prem leaders’ contract rebels, Mohamed Salah. ‘TAA’s contract is up in the summer and he knows Real Madrid are waiting to offer him what he wants. ‘Like Salah and skipper Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold can talk to interested foreign parties next month. ‘TAA has told close pals that he would like to stay, especially as he is now settled into a £5million Cheshire mansion. The Liverpool vice-skipper also has a new girlfriend in Estelle Behnke. ‘Yet SunSport understands he is determined to get what he believes he is worth – and what Spanish giants Real are prepared to pay him.’

Liverpool are linked with several potential replacements and Frimpong is one player they could target.

The 24-year-old – who previously had a spell at Manchester City – has emerged as one of the leading attacking full-backs in the world. He has two goals and eight assists in his 23 appearances across all competitions this term.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims Liverpool are ‘impressed’ by Frimpong, but they are currently against signing him because he would not fit into Arne Slot’s system.

Plettenberg said: “Liverpool are impressed by Jeremie #Frimpong’s development and performances at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“However, the 24y/o right wing-back is currently not a concrete transfer target for the summer, primarily because Arne Slot prefers a traditional right-back in a back four, and Frimpong’s role does not currently fit into #LFC’s system.”