According to reports, a ‘search for a new winger’ is Liverpool’s transfer ‘priority’ amid claims Mohamed Salah could head to the Saudi Pro League.

Salah attracted interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad last year as Liverpool rejected a £150m offer and it’s been suggested that they could return for the Egypt international in the summer.

Salah transfer ‘agreed’?

The 31-year-old has been in stunning form for Liverpool this season as he has grabbed 17 goals and nine assists in his 26 Premier League appearances.

His long-term Liverpool future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire in 2025 so it remains to be seen whether he will stick with the Premier League giants ahead of next season.

Ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has boldly claimed that there is “already an agreement” between Salah and Al-Ittihad over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

“If the right offer comes then I think Salah will leave because I think he was actually trying to leave last summer,” Enrique told Grosvenor Sport.

“They were offered something like £200 million for him last summer and that was a real offer!

“When you get an offer like that, usually it means there is already an agreement between the player and the club. I think Salah had already agreed to go and I believe that he will finally go to Saudi Arabia this summer.”

Kudus to replace Salah?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, West Ham standout Mohammed Kudus has emerged as an ‘option’ to replace Salah.

Kudus was linked with Chelsea and Manchester United last summer but he joined the Hammers in a deal worth around £38m.

The Ghana international has enjoyed a sensational debut season for the Premier League outfit as he has 22 goal involvements in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Fichajes point out that there are suggestions Salah has ‘already agreed to leave’ Liverpool and they view Kudus as an ‘ideal replacement’.

The report adds: ‘He is not the only name under consideration, and Liverpool could explore other options in the market should Salah’s departure go through.

‘With changes on the horizon at Anfield, the search for a new winger has become a priority for Liverpool, and Kudus appears to be a promising option for the club’s future.’

Liverpool are also expected to be in the market for a new centre-back in the summer and they are understood to be in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star William Pacho.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes the defender – who is also being linked with Arsenal – is set to cost “around €50-60m” this summer.

“I spoke yesterday about how they have been monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt, but it’s not really about specific players. It’s normal for top clubs like this to send their scouts to monitor entire teams, but it’s too early to report on anything more than that,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“So, although there have also been stories about Liverpool enquiring about Eintracht’s talented Ecuador defender Willian Pacho, along with Arsenal, I have no concrete updates about specific clubs.

“It’s true that Pacho has a price tag of around €50-60m and it looks like an open race for his signature this summer. I’m told nothing is at concrete or advanced stages with English clubs.”