According to reports, Liverpool have held a ‘private’ meeting’ over signing a £63m striker, who has a ‘most likely destination’ this summer.

The Reds have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks as club chiefs are working to acquire their top targets earlier in the window.

Arne Slot‘s debut season at Anfield, which resulted in Liverpool winning the Premier League with four games remaining, enabled FSG to plan ahead of this summer and they have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

Liverpool is also working to finalise deals for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz. Once these transfers are completed, they are likely to turn their attention to landing a new striker.

The Reds are spoiled for choice in attacking areas, but they require an upgrade in the No.9 position as Darwin Nunez has slipped in the pecking order and is increasingly likely to leave this summer with his price tag set.

Liverpool have been linked with several potential targets, with Hugo Ekitike, Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos mooted as possible options.

Victor Osimhen has also been sporadically linked with a move to Anfield and he remains on the market after deciding to snub a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal at the eleventh hour.

Before last summer, Osimhen was priced out of a move elsewhere as Napoli were desperate to retain their prized asset, but this situation drastically changed ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as a major fallout led to the Serie A giants looking to cash in.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in Osimhen, but they could not agree on terms with Napoli as he eventually joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.

Osimhen is among the front-runners to be this year’s top scorer in Europe and while his move to Galatasaray was initially expected to be temporary, his decision to snub Al-Hilal has opened the door to a permanent switch.

However, Liverpool could hijack the deal as a report from GiveMeSport claims they have had a ‘private meeting’ over signing Osimhen, who is available for around £63m this summer.

It is noted that his ‘wage demands’ would provide a ‘significant stumbling block’, but he ‘may consider dropping his salary expectations if he wants to test himself at the top’.

Liverpool have ‘discussed’ signing Osimhen, but they have conceded that Galatasaray are his ‘most likely destination’ as they are ‘expected’ to sign him permanently.

The report adds: