According to reports, Liverpool ‘privately’ have ‘no desire’ to turn Jeremie Frimpong into a ‘regular starter’ for the Premier League giants.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star was one of Liverpool‘s signings during last summer’s transfer window. He joined the Reds after they activated the £29.5m release clause in his contract.

Frimpong, who previously had spells at Celtic and Manchester City, joined Liverpool after he developed into one of the most dangerous wing-backs in Europe at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Frimpong struggled in his debut season at Anfield as injuries derailed him, while he did not do enough when he was fit to earn a spot as a consistent starter for the Reds.

It was difficult to see where Frimpong fit in at Liverpool because he lacks the necessary defensive awareness to shine as a right-back in the Premier League, while he is not a natural winger either.

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Frimpong added to Liverpool’s right-back issues during the 2025/26 campaign, with Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez also used in his position following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

And with Bradley suffering a serious knee injury in January, it has been suggested that Liverpool could sign a new right-back this summer.

Liverpool enter the market for a new right-back as ‘private’ stance on Jeremie Frimpong revealed

Now, according to Liverpool expert David Lynch, the club have a ‘plan to avoid a repeat of the right-back chaos’ last season, with ‘the Reds are scouring the market for an option to bolster the right-hand side of their defence after missing out on Denzel Dumfries’.

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It is claimed that ‘senior Anfield figures insist they have learned lessons’ from their right-back issues this season, and they will take a ‘cautious approach’ with Bradley as he ‘targets a return to training shortly after the new season starts’.

Regarding their stance on Frimpong, the report explains:

‘And while that [Liverpool’s patient approach with Bradley] could lead to more minutes for Frimpong, he has always privately been billed as an opportunistic signing whose usefulness comes in being dipped in and out of the team in various positions. ‘As such, you sense there is no desire for him to be a regular starter for an extended period, as he might be should Bradley suffer any issues upon returning. It is also acknowledged that Liverpool lack an obvious internal solution on the right.’

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