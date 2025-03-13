Liverpool promoted to ‘Elite’ status by Adidas in £60m-a-year deal

Liverpool will join Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal in the Elite tier of Adidas teams and that means they will get ‘authentic’ kits alongside the standard shirts on sale.

Authentic shirts will use better quality materials, while Liverpool will be one of only a handful of sides who will get the Adidas Trefoil logo on their third kit next season.

Liverpool’s position as one of Adidas’ Elite clubs means they will also get Adidas-branded merchandise covering tracksuits, training gear, trainers and other collaborations including potential retro and themed ranges through the season. You can see examples of this with Adidas’ current stable of clubs.

Adidas has three levels of clubs and Liverpool will be at the top in the Elite tier, while some clubs will fall below that in the ‘Premium’ category. Any other clubs will be standard Adidas clubs for the 2025/26 season.

Other teams not included in the Elite level often get templated kits and very little other merchandise, while shirts will not be stocked worldwide in Adidas stores and outlets.

Liverpool have confirmed they will wear Adidas shirts from the 2025/26 season in a deal that could bring in £60m per year.

Liverpool have a history with Adidas. The club wore the brand from 1985 to 1996 and again from 2006 to 2012, winning three league titles and three FA Cups in Adidas shirts.

There are a lot of things Liverpool fans will be looking forward to with the move back to Adidas shirts. First of all this season’s probable title-winning shirts by Nike are now ultra cheap during the run-in as Liverpool sell excess stock before the switch.

What else can we expect from the new Liverpool 2025/26 kit?

Adidas will use its new-look badge on at least two out of the three new shirts for the 2025/26 season. The new badge is larger and does not include the word ‘Adidas’.

Sponsor Standard Chartered will also remain as a front of shirt sponsor for the new season, while Expedia is likely to be the sleeve sponsor.

The shirt will be launched later in the summer on 1 August, meaning Liverpool’s friendly games in July will see the team wear the current Nike shirts.