According to reports, Liverpool are back in the market for a new centre-back and they are ‘set’ to make a bid for Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to make a summer signing, but they are expected to be active in the transfer market before the window closes at the end of the month.

Their priority in recent weeks has been to sign a new No.6 and they had their eye on £51m Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain international was linked with Arsenal earlier this year, but they are now targeting Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

It was initially suggested that he was expected to sign for Liverpool, but he performed a dramatic late U-turn and has decided to remain at his boyhood club. A report has revealed the reason why he snubbed the Premier League giants.

Naturally, Liverpool are being linked with potential alternatives to Zubimendi and have been ‘offered’ the opportunity to sign a former PSG midfielder.

Liverpool’s recruitment team also have their eyes on other areas of the pitch and are expected to sign Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool have already reached an ‘agreement’ with Mamardashbili on ‘contract terms’.

“Liverpool and Giorgio Mamardashvili have an agreement on contract terms – the Valencia goalkeeper has said yes to the Liverpool project. He’s agreed on the contract and financial terms, but also on the plan they have for him, which is for him to spend next season at Bournemouth, and then in 2025 become a Liverpool player,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“So, for the season ahead, the plan is for Alisson to remain as the number one for Liverpool. Mamardashvili would then join in summer 2025 – he’s said yes, Valencia have said yes, Bournemouth have said yes. Now it’s on Liverpool and Valencia, while the player’s agent is in Spain to negotiate.

“Valencia want €30m plus add-ons, Liverpool want to negotiate, and Bournemouth are waiting, so let’s see if they can get it done, but the idea is for Mamardashvili to spent next season on Bournemouth and then to wear a Liverpool shirt in 2025.”

Regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of a new centre-back, Romano says they are “still exploring several options on the market”.

“It was widely reported earlier in the summer that a young defender would also be on the agenda for Liverpool, but so far we haven’t seen anyone come in,” Romano added.

“What I can say is that Liverpool are still exploring several options on the market – they will just not sign for the sake of it, but if they find the right opportunity. They keep working on ideas and options, for sure.”

Liverpool were heavily linked with Inacio – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – ahead of this summer’s window.

Talk over Liverpool signing a new centre-back had gone quiet, but a report in Portugal claims they are ‘set to move’ for the 22-year-old.

It is also noted that Liverpool are ‘expected to present a proposal’ to sign Inacio, with Sporting Lisbon tipped to agree his exit for a cut-price fee of around £38.5m.

The report adds: ‘The club should soon confirm its interest in the Sporting centre-back in a meeting with Miguel Pinho, the defender’s agent, in the coming days.’