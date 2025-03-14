Liverpool ‘propose trading card deal’ for Barcelona star after worrying Reds contract update

Liverpool have made an offer to swap one of their players for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds are on course to win the Premier League title in their first season under Slot after the Dutchman replaced legendary Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Liverpool increased their lead to 15 points over second-placed Arsenal over the weekend as they beat Southampton 3-1, while the Gunners drew 1-1 against Manchester United.

Slot’s side were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties but they have another chance at glory on Sunday when they face Newcastle United in the League Cup final.

After a brilliant first campaign, Liverpool clearly have faith in Slot and plan on backing the Dutchman in the summer transfer market after spending very little during his first two windows.

And now a report in Spain claims that the Reds have ‘proposed a trading card deal’ to Barcelona as they identify Araujo ‘as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk’.

The report adds:

‘According to sources close to the negotiations, Liverpool would be willing to include Luis Díaz in the deal, knowing that Barça has been monitoring the Colombian for some time. However, the Blaugrana club have not ruled out anything, but they have other priorities before the arrival of Díaz.’

The Uruguay international’s ‘future at the club is up in the air due to the need to make money’ and Liverpool see him as the ‘ideal replacement for Van Dijk, as he shares many of the qualities that have made the Dutchman one of the best defenders in the world.’

Liverpool ‘would be willing to offer around €25 million for the Uruguayan, but including Díaz in the deal’ and the deal ‘could be tempting, especially considering Barça’s need to balance its books and comply with financial fair play rules.’

Reds captain Van Dijk revealed in midweek that he still has “no idea” what is going on with his contract situation at the club with the Netherlands international out of contract at the end of the season.

Speaking after their defeat to PSG, Van Dijk said: “I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. I have no idea at the moment.

“It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. There’s just… I keep saying the same thing. Listen, there are 10 games to go (this season) and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. But I don’t even know myself.

“Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

Previewing the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday, Slot said: “If we win or lose the final, there will be disappointment that we lost against Paris St-Germain, we are out of that tournament.”

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez at the weekend and Slot is hoping that Ibrahima Konate is fit.

Slot added: “Trent is indeed not available. He will not be there at the final.

“But he’s still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take. We do expect him back before the end of the season.

“With Ibou, we expected only it to be that he was tired or he had some cramps [against PSG] so we are hoping and are expecting that he will be ready to play Sunday again.”

