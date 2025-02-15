Liverpool ‘proposed’ Barcelona swap ‘exchange’ to offload two stars ‘frustrating’ Arne Slot
According to reports, FC Barcelona are in ‘negotiations’ with Liverpool over a swap ‘exchange’ involving two of Arne Slot’s forwards.
Liverpool are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they may need replacements for Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and/or Virgil van Dijk, who are among the 20 best footballers due to be out of contract in the summer.
The Reds are also expected to target a new left-back as they need a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has struggled at times this season.
The Premier League table-toppers are well-stocked in attacking areas, but it’s been reported that a couple of their forwards are ‘frustrating’ Slot.
Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool have ‘made Diogo Jota available’ for transfer, while Luis Diaz has also ‘frustrated’ the head coach.
‘Slot has become frustrated with Luis Diaz as the season has progressed and Jota is another who is frustrating the Liverpool manager.
‘Arsenal had a keen interest in the Portugal international last summer and though there’d be a reluctance to sell to a rival, he’s available for the right fee. There are also suitors from abroad keeping an eye on his situation with the Merseyside club.’
A report in Spain claims Barcelona are keen to sign Jota and Diaz and they are already in ‘negotiations’ with Liverpool.
It’s claimed a ‘2×1 exchange’ has been ‘proposed’ by Barcelona and Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong could move in the opposite direction.
Liverpool prioritised a new centre-midfielder in the summer but they missed out on Martin Zubimendi and did not sign an alternative.
Ryan Gravenberch’s emergence as a superb No.6 has made the signing of a new defensive midfielder less of a priority for Liverpool, but they could do with another option as cover.
De Jong has consistently been linked with Liverpool in recent months and it’s been claimed that he’s ‘accepted’ a move to Anfield.
The Spanish outlet’s report adds:
‘FC Barcelona are still working on their sporting planning for next season, and one of the main issues on the table is the future of Frenkie de Jong.
‘The Dutch midfielder has a contract until 2026, but if he does not renew, the club will be forced to sell him next summer to avoid him leaving for free. Given the interest of Liverpool, Deco has proposed an operation that could revolutionize Hansi Flick’s squad.
‘For Barcelona, this operation would have multiple benefits. Firstly, it would prevent De Jong from leaving for free in the future, something the club cannot afford due to its delicate financial situation.
‘Secondly, it would get rid of one of the highest salaries in the squad, freeing up financial fair play room for future signings.
‘Finally, the financial investment would not be excessive. Although Barcelona would have to put money on the table to compensate for the difference in value of the players, the operation would allow them to strengthen two key positions without making an exorbitant outlay.’