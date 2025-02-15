Liverpool ‘proposed’ Barcelona swap ‘exchange’ to offload two stars ‘frustrating’ Arne Slot

According to reports, FC Barcelona are in ‘negotiations’ with Liverpool over a swap ‘exchange’ involving two of Arne Slot’s forwards.

Liverpool are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they may need replacements for Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and/or Virgil van Dijk, who are among the 20 best footballers due to be out of contract in the summer.

The Reds are also expected to target a new left-back as they need a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has struggled at times this season.

The Premier League table-toppers are well-stocked in attacking areas, but it’s been reported that a couple of their forwards are ‘frustrating’ Slot.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool have ‘made Diogo Jota available’ for transfer, while Luis Diaz has also ‘frustrated’ the head coach.

‘Slot has become frustrated with Luis Diaz as the season has progressed and Jota is another who is frustrating the Liverpool manager. ‘Arsenal had a keen interest in the Portugal international last summer and though there’d be a reluctance to sell to a rival, he’s available for the right fee. There are also suitors from abroad keeping an eye on his situation with the Merseyside club.’

READ: Liverpool reaction to Arne Slot red card screamed ‘Mourinhoesque siege-mentality’



A report in Spain claims Barcelona are keen to sign Jota and Diaz and they are already in ‘negotiations’ with Liverpool.

It’s claimed a ‘2×1 exchange’ has been ‘proposed’ by Barcelona and Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong could move in the opposite direction.

Liverpool prioritised a new centre-midfielder in the summer but they missed out on Martin Zubimendi and did not sign an alternative.

Ryan Gravenberch’s emergence as a superb No.6 has made the signing of a new defensive midfielder less of a priority for Liverpool, but they could do with another option as cover.

De Jong has consistently been linked with Liverpool in recent months and it’s been claimed that he’s ‘accepted’ a move to Anfield.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘ready record offer’ to sign Alexander Isak with FSG to ‘turn head’ in ‘whatever it takes spend’

👉 Liverpool star ‘tempted’ to leave for Euro giants with Slot ‘very keen’ on signing ‘elite’ Tottenham man

👉 Liverpool to ‘sanction transfer’ as Slot ‘loses patience’ with Isak among four potential ‘replacements’

The Spanish outlet’s report adds: