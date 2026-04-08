‘They’re catastrophic’ – France legend predicts Liverpool ‘massacre’ vs PSG in Champions League

France legend Christophe Dugarry is predicting a “massacre” when Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Reds are struggling in the Premier League this season with Arne Slot’s side going from title winners to fifth place so far.

Liverpool were also beaten 4-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final by Manchester City last time out with the Champions League now their main focus now.

Slot’s team travel to Paris to face PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are favourites for the tie after winning the Champions League last term and Liverpool being in a run of poor form.

But former France and Birmingham City forward Dugarry reckons PSG will end the tie in the first leg in a “massacre” against the Premier League side.

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Dugarry told RMC Sport: “It’s going to be a walk in the park, honestly — Liverpool are disastrous.

“In my opinion, the difference in level is colossal. I think PSG will wrap up the quarter-final in the first leg. It’s going to be a massacre. Have you seen Liverpool play? They’re catastrophic.”

However, L’Equipe reporter Pierre-Etienne Minonzio insisted: “Nobody within the club thinks it will be a massacre. There is total confidence, but they do respect Liverpool a lot.

“Before the first leg against Chelsea, there were huge doubts around PSG. There was talk about them being physically and mentally exhausted. But that 5-2 win felt like a turning point as it changed the momentum around the team.

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“The dynamic is different from a year ago. Now there is huge expectation. The biggest difference in terms of the PSG team is the goalkeeper. Matvey Safonov is nowhere near the same level of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who left for Man City. Marquinhos also isn’t as good as he was.

“Chelsea caused them problems for 60 minutes with their high pressing. If Liverpool are very offensive and intense like that, they could do the same, as PSG aren’t used to it. But are Liverpool really in the shape to do that?”

Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is excited to play in his first Champions League quarter-final and will “try everything” to come out on top against PSG.

Wirtz told reporters in Paris: “These are the kind of games you want to play as a player.

“I dreamed about them when I came to the club, so I’ll try everything to do a good game here and also next week at Anfield.”