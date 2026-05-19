Liverpool fans’ Luis Enrique ‘dream’ over after Fabrizio Romano update

PSG manager Luis Enrique, who has been linked with Liverpool

Any Liverpool fans wishing for Luis Enrique to leave Paris Saint-Germain and replace Arne Slot as the first-team manager at Anfield will be disappointed by Fabrizio Romano’s latest update.

While Slot remains in charge of Liverpool for the time being, calls are growing for the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), to get rid of the Dutchman at the end of the season.

Liverpool, who were the champions of England last season, are still not guaranteed a place in the Premier League top five.

Mohamed Salah has also gone public with his criticism of Slot, as the Egyptian legend prepares to leave Liverpool this summer.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool would love to appoint Luis Enrique as their manager.

The PSG manager is said to be ‘Liverpool’s dream managerial target’.

READ: Liverpool should sack Arne Slot and here are a full 20 reasons why

Luis Enrique is also the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Slot should Liverpool sack the Dutchman.

The Spaniard led PSG to Ligue 1 and Champions League success last season.

The former Barcelona manager has also won Ligue 1 with PSG this season, with the French giants in the final of the Champions League, too, where they will face Arsenal.

It was always going to be a tall order for Liverpool to tempt Luis Enrique to Anfield, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now destroyed any slim hopes of the Reds’ fans.

According to the Italian journalist, Luis Enrique is on the verge of signing a new contract with PSG.

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Luis Enrique to sign new PSG contract amid Liverpool rumour

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Luis Enrique: “Luis Enrique is now going to negotiate a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which is already in the final stages because he’s very close to being completed.

“It’s just some small details to clarify.

“I think it’s going to happen after the Champions League final, obviously.

“Paris Saint-Germain already won what they had to win in France, and now it’s going to be time to focus on the Champions League final in Budapest in a few days.

“But, for sure, Luis Enrique is negotiating a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

“It’s very advanced, and so I expect Lucho to put pen to paper quite soon.”

In mid-April, Romano claimed that Manchester United were looking at Luis Enrique.

Man Utd have since decided to hand interim manager Michael Carrick the role on a permanent basis.

Romano said: “There is someone internally at Man Utd who is a big, big fan and dreams of Luis Enrique as Manchester United manager one day.

“So, there is some truth in the reports over the last two or three months about Enrique and Man Utd, in the sense that Man Utd have some people internally who have this thought of Enrique someday being maybe Man Utd manager.

“But nothing more than this because at the moment his focus is on PSG, negotiating his new contract, and on the pitch, of course.”

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