Liverpool: Euro giants to ‘offer’ Mo Salah three-year deal as forward ‘dreams’ of Anfield transfer

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be offered a three-year contract by French giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Egypt international does not appear to be troubled by the fact he has yet to receive a renewal offer to extend a contract which is due to expire in the summer and, having set a new Liverpool record of 20-plus goals for seven-successive seasons, his start to the new campaign means he is already well on his way to extending that.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad made an offer to buy Salah – who has contributed six goals and five assists in nine matches in all competitions this term – for £150m just over a year ago with Liverpool making it clear at the time he wasn’t for sale.

Speculation was around over the most recent summer transfer window too but there was very little in the way of concrete interest and now rumours have begun over whether Salah will sign a new deal or leave for free next June.

A recent report indicated that Salah is against a move to the Saudi Pro League after watching former Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane in action in the Middle East.

Instead, The Sun claims that Salah would ‘prefer to stay playing at the highest level and it’s understood PSG are willing to offer him a three-year deal to leave Anfield’.

The report adds: ‘PSG’s owners are under pressure to secure a marquee signing following the loss of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in recent years.’

It is claimed that Arne Slot and Liverpool ‘will be desperate’ to keep Salah around but could lose out on the wages offered by other clubs, especially PSG.

‘The Dutchman – who has won eight of his first nine games – will be desperate to retain Salah’s services. ‘But Liverpool are unlikely to be able to match the wages which PSG or clubs in Saudi can offer.’

Liverpool could be lining up new forwards already with German newspaper Bild claiming Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush ‘still dreams’ of moving to ‘top Premier League clubs like Liverpool or Arsenal’.

It is understood that Frankfurt will entertain offers between €40-50m and Liverpool or Arsenal could ‘fulfil his dream’ if they offer the Bundesliga club’s asking price.

Reds boss Slot has challenged Ryan Gravenberch to maintain his stellar form for Liverpool with his displays much better under his compatriot.

Slot told a press conference on Friday: “If you look at all the signings we’ve made at this club in the past I don’t know how many years, most players were under 24, 25.

“You expect players from 22 or 23, especially if they come to a club like Liverpool and this environment, to progress, more maybe than from a player that’s 33 or 34.

“It is not that big of a surprise if you bring the quality like Ryan Gravenberch in, if you start to work with him, you do the right programme, and he has the team-mates he has, that he can progress.

“That’s what we’re seeing at the moment. Now it’s up to him to keep the standards as they are at this moment. That’s a challenge because he, like all the others, has to play every three days.

“He hasn’t played a lot of games last season. I think he already played more 90-minute games than he did in the past two seasons, so interesting to see how he copes with it but until now he does really well.”