Liverpool to ‘pull plug’ on £43m deal despite a transfer previously being ‘very advanced’

Liverpool are now unlikely to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie in the winter transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have been linked with a number of centre-backs with rumours over the summer that they could splash out on a young defender if the right option become available.

However, Jurgen Klopp is able to pick from Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip this season with the German able to land the right man.

Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio is reportedly one of the options Liverpool are looking at, while there have been reports for months that Hincapie could join from the Bundesliga.

There was even one report in September insisting that Liverpool were ‘very advanced’ in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over the potential signing of the Ecuador international.

And Hincapie’s agent, Manuel Sierra, revealed over the weekend that are “interested” but that they are still “talking” to the Bundesliga side “like other clubs”.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Spurs, Maguire great; City, Frank, Klopp questioned

Sierra revealed: “Liverpool were interested in him, but [in the summer] they chose to invest in the midfield. For January, they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than €50m (£43m).”

And now Football Insider claim that Liverpool are ‘now set to pull plug’ on any potential transfer for Hincapie despite remaining admirers of the Ecuadorian’s talent.

It is understood that the Reds are ‘not likely to splash out on a move’ in January ‘despite his agent’s recent comments’ but ‘are among a number of clubs in discussions over a January move’.

With the agent’s admission that Hincapie will not move for less than £43m, the report adds that Liverpool are ‘not likely to spend that fee in the January window’.

Football Insider continue: ‘Liverpool have several other options on their shortlist as they target a left-sided centre-back.’

Liverpool, who are currently fourth in the Premier League table, were held to a 2-2 draw against Brighton on Sunday in an entertaining match and Reds boss Klopp conceded it was a fair result.

Klopp said: “I think unfortunately yes (the result was fair). 1-0, (the goal was) served on a plate. Then a similar situation, we forced them to make similar mistakes around our goals. 2-1 up is a good result for half-time here, it’s a really good team and it’s difficult to defend them.

“We wanted to do high pressing, it was the right thing to do. But in the same moment it caused the issue that they play out from time to time, we don’t win the ball and then the pitch is really big. They do that well.

“The second half we should have scored for 3-1, one or two really good opportunities. But because we don’t score there, we keep the game open.

“It was intense for both teams. I think it’s the right result in the end.”