Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have decided to not pursue their interest in signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have already sealed a deal to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna this summer as they beat Newcastle United to the Spain international last week.

Liverpool won’t stop there though, as they look to sign another winger this summer. with Yan Diomande emerging as their main option to strengthen the wide areas.

Andoni Iraola’s side have been sparked into action after Mohamed Salah revealed in March that he would be leaving the club, while Cody Gakpo’s form last season was underwhelming.

There were rumours on Tuesday that Liverpool had reached an ‘agreement’ with Diomande over personal terms and that a club-to-club deal remains the final potential stumbling block.

Media Foot revealed: ‘According to our sources, an understanding exists between the English club and Diomande’s representatives.

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‘All that remains is for the club’s management to convince Leipzig regarding the transfer fee.’

Fabrizio Romano explained on Sunday how a deal for Diomande could be complicated by Leipzig’s desire to keep the Ivory Coast international for another season.

On Liverpool’s interest, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “First of all, they still dream of keeping Yan Diomande.

“They are trying to tell Diomande, they are trying to tell his agents: stay one more season here at RB Leipzig, sign a new contract, get a very good salary, put a release clause, and in summer 2027 you go wherever you want.

“You can pick the new club, they don’t have to reach out to us as Leipzig, they pay the clause and you decide the best project, the best contract, whatever. This is what they are saying from Leipzig.”

Romano added: “But on the other side, the player is very tempted by leaving the club now, this summer, without waiting one more season even if they have Champions League football.

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“And Diomande really considering the possibility to leave immediately.”

Summerville is no longer of interest to Liverpool – Pearce

Liverpool have other options in the fire if a deal for Diomande doesn’t work out this summer with West Ham’s Summerville one of those players believed to be on their list.

However, The Athletic‘s James Pearce has revealed that Summerville is not someone Liverpool are looking to sign this summer ‘despite some interest earlier in the year’.

Liverpool have already been in contact with Leipzig to insist they would be willing to offer €100m for Diomande but the Bundesliga side are looking for a deal around €130m if they are to sell this summer.

Pearce adds that ‘Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, Said El Mala of FC Koln and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo have been looked at’.

Apart from strengthening the wide areas, Pearce insists that Liverpool are looking to bring in a new midfielder, while a right-sided defender ‘would be useful’.

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