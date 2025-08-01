Liverpool are ‘pulling out’ of a deal to sign Alexander Isak, with BBC Sport revealing that their opening bid fell £40million below Newcastle United’s valuation.

It was reported on Friday that the Reds had an offer rejected by Newcastle for their wantaway striker.

Reports suggested that the Magpies turned down £110m plus £10m in add-ons for Isak, who’s valued at £150m.

After Newcastle’s swift rejection, it was reported that Liverpool would return with a second bid.

However, Ben Jacobs claimed on Friday afternoon that the Premier League champions are calling off their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

The Merseyside club’s decision came down to the nature of Newcastle’s “rebuttal”, with their pursuit now deemed “futile.”

Jacobs wrote on X: “Exclusive: Liverpool have no plans as it stands to bid again for Alexander Isak this window. Nature of #NUFC’s rebuttal means Liverpool will NOT follow up with a second offer. Regarded as futile unless Newcastle change their stance and contact Liverpool.

“Offer rejected was £110m. Terms with Isak not a problem.”

Several reliable journalists have come out and backed up Jacobs’ exclusive report, with Matt Law and Ian Doyle among those to confirm that no second bid will be made.

One interesting report comes from BBC Sport, who claim that Liverpool’s bid was £110m without add-ons, meaning it fell £40m short of Newcastle’s valuation of the Swedish international.

They wrote on X: “Liverpool are pulling out of a deal for Alexander Isak after a £110m bid (no add-ons) to Newcastle was rejected.”

Newcastle don’t want to sell Isak — who scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League games last season — and have tried to convince him to stay with two contract offers.

The Swedish international is currently training at the facilities of his former club, Real Sociedad, and has made it clear he wishes to move to Liverpool.

Eddie Howe’s side are standing firm, though, and may be forced to welcome back a player who’s gone AWOL in an attempt to push through a move to a Premier League rival.

Explaining why the Magpies rejected the Reds’ bid for Isak, Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie said: “Liverpool have made a formal approach to Newcastle for Alexander Isak.

“It is a bid in excess of £100m — we don’t know the exact figure at this stage.

“Newcastle have rejected the offer. The figure does not meet the valuation; they don’t want to sell the player and they are yet to bring in a replacement.

“This is not the last we are going to hear of this story.

“They are looking to bring in a top-level replacement. They need to have assurances that they will get a player in.

“They don’t want to leave themselves in a position where they have no strikers. All they would be left with is young Will Osula.

“Next week will be so interesting. Newcastle and Isak return on Monday and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool return with a second offer.

“Personal terms would not be a problem. It could be done next week. I don’t see it dragging on until the end of the transfer window.

“It’s a huge transfer and would be a Premier League record. I think if it is to happen, it will happen within the next week or 10 days.

“The longer it goes on, the less likely it is to be done.”