Simon Jordan has explained why he thinks Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is “fortunate” to be leaving the Premier League giants for Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with several elite European clubs over the past year, as he is among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent this summer.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold has always been the most likely of the three Liverpool players to leave amid interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants need a long-term replacement for Dani Carvijal and it’s been widely reported that the England international is their top target.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that a deal is edging closer and it was revealed on Tuesday morning that an ‘agreement’ has been reached between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid.

Former Crysyal Palace owner Jordan has commented on Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid, shutting down suggestions that he has not shown Liverpool loyalty.

“There are some people that believe that you should actually tie yourself to one football club for the rest of your natural-born life if you happen to have come through their development and through their youth,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“In an ideal world, in a sentimental world, where those sorts of people live, that’s a very interesting dynamic.

“In the real world, what players’ responsibility is to be as loyal as their contract dictates and to do their jobs all the way through their contract.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold has done that.”

Regarding Alexander-Arnold being “fortunate” to join Real Madrid, Jordon argued that the right-back is not “as good as people make him out to be”.

He continued: “Do I think he’s as good as people make him out to be? I don’t think so. I think he’s quite fortunate to be getting a move to Real Madrid.

“I think he’s a very good player, but I don’t think he features regularly in the England side.

“I don’t think he’s an international player that the England set-up felt was the most reliable player to have in their set-up at times. And I think he’s got a great move to Real Madrid.

“In terms of loyalty, people lose their minds over this nonsense. They lose their minds over what loyalty looks like.

“Your loyalty in football is to do your job under the auspices of your contract, not engineer outcomes that disadvantage your football club and not go on strike when you don’t like something. Other than that, that’s the length and breadth of it.”