Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been labelled a “significant participatory” as a pundit has compared him with rival manager Pep Guardiola.

Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of this season as he has run out of steam and requires a sabbatical.

The respected German manager announced his exit in January. At the time, Liverpool were in contention for four trophies but their season is all but over with four Premier League games remaining.

The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup but they were dumped out of the FA Cup and Europa League by Manchester United and Atalanta respectively.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have won just one of their last four games as they have slipped to third in the table.

Klopp is a “significant participatory”…

This means Klopp is likely to leave Liverpool having just won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup once and the Carabao Cup twice.

Ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan rubbished suggestions that Klopp is a serial winner when reflecting on his time at Liverpool.

“Without the energy of Jurgen Klopp, certain aspects of the Premier League wouldn’t be what it has been over the last five or six years,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“Manchester City would have just run away with everything and would have posted ridiculous totals and there wouldn’t have been the competivity.

“Outside of Liverpool, it’s difficult to argue that with the noise and the sizzle that goes around Klopp, there isn’t as much sear, it’s more sizzle.

“Because Klopp has got this remarkable reputation, he’s perceived by me, because of the brand of football that he plays, to be the best coach in the world.

“Although the statistics don’t bear that out because [Pep] Guardiola clearly takes that position, so you have to air on the side, without being controversial, that it’s a little bit less of a winner, and a little bit more of a significant participatory.”

Ex-Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Klopp has been “unlucky” because he’s had to compete with Guardiola’s Man City.

“If you look at his record at Liverpool, winning the Premier League and Champions League is an outstanding achievement,” Agbonlahor added.

“But will you look back in ten/15 years and say, ‘Klopp was a legendary Premier League manager?’

“When you look at Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] he got 13 titles, Pep five – going to be six probably this season – [Jose] Mourinho three, Arsene Wenger three.

“Klopp with the same as [Manuel] Pellegrini, [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Antonio] Conte and [Claudio] Ranieri with one.

“He’s been unlucky, hasn’t he? Fighting year on year against Pep Guardiola with that team.”

