Liverpool ‘put significant offer on the table’ for Newcastle star as Romano outlines summer plans

Liverpool have made a big offer to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak after being crowned Premier League champions, according to reports.

Arne Slot’s side secured their 20th English top-flight title on Sunday with a 5-1 win over Tottenham and four games to spare.

With the Reds out of all other competitions, they can turn their attention to the transfer market and their search for a new striker, among other targets.

Liverpool have spent relatively little money over the past couple of transfer windows with just Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the latter heading back out on loan to Valencia, their two signings last summer.

When asked about his relationship with sporting director Richard Hughes ahead of what many expect to be a busy window, Slot replied earlier this month: “That last thing is something that you say!

“There’s not so many reasons to make it a busy one because we are quite well placed in the league and we have only lost in the Champions League against an incredible side which we were better than for 90 minutes at our stadium, I will add that one more time.

“From the start, the moment he [Hughes] came to me and talked to me about wanting to join Liverpool, we have a very good relationship. It is very positive.

“We talk a lot, we speak a lot and we are mainly on the same page. Sometimes we have different opinions which is a good thing as well. He is putting a lot of effort in and that’s not something our fans always see, but I do.

“I always say that people who are successful work very hard and Richard works very hard. So expect him to be successful as well.”

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has outlined the plans at Liverpool for the summer with at least three new faces expected through the door.

Romano said in his GiveMeSport newsletter: “Left back is a possibility, centre back too with the battle for Dean Huijsen with Arsenal and Chelsea also involved. And then for sure I expect someone upfront with Darwin leaving.”

There have been widespread rumours that Darwin Nunez is leaving Liverpool in the summer after the Uruguay international has slipped down the pecking order under Slot this season.

And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool ‘have already put a significant offer on the table to secure’ the services of Newcastle United striker Isak.

Barcelona are also interested in signing the Premier League striker and a ‘potential move to Liverpool would be a difficult blow to accept’.

