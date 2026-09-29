According to reports, Jules Kounde has ‘already accepted’ that he is leaving Barcelona, with Liverpool ‘preparing’ to offer £64m to sign him.

Kounde is a potential option for Liverpool, who are expected to strengthen their defence in the winter transfer window and/or next summer.

Liverpool have been weak in defence at the start of this campaign, and they need to build for the future with captain Virgil van Dijk now in the final year of his contract.

The Reds also have issues at full-back because Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have struggled since moving to Anfield, though summer signing Ronald Araujo has eased their right-back issues.

Araujo was one of the summer’s most surprising signings, but he has surpassed all expectations since coming in as Andoni Iraola’s starting right-back.

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The Uruguay international joined Liverpool on loan with an option to buy for around £47m, though a report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims they are turning to Kounde as an alternative.

Barcelona exit ‘already accepted’ as Liverpool ‘preparing’ offer

27-year-old was a key player for Barcelona in past seasons, but he only made one La Liga start for the Spanish giants before the international break.

Now, the report claims Kounde has ‘already accepted’ that his time at Barcelona is coming to an end, with Liverpool ‘preparing’ to offer 60 million euros plus 15 million euros in add-ons (£64m) to sign him.

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It is also said that Kounde would be willing to join Liverpool if they make a suitable offer.

The report explains:

‘Koundé himself understands the situation. If the offer is formalized on those terms and both clubs reach an agreement, he wouldn’t stand in the way of a move. The Premier League also represents a new sporting challenge after several seasons in Spain. ‘Liverpool still needs to formalize their interest into an official offer, but all parties are aware of the conditions. Barça has a figure they consider significant enough to consider, Liverpool wants the player, and Koundé has accepted that this time a substantial offer could ultimately lead to his departure.’

Like Araujo, Kounde can also play at right-back and centre-back, so he would be a like-for-like alternative.

However, Araujo’s recent form would perhaps make signing him permanently a better decision than moving for Kounde as an alternative.

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