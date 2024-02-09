‘I don’t care if Liverpool win the quadruple’ – Pundit explains Klopp manager of the season snub

Rob Edwards should be named Premier League Manager of the Season if he keeps Luton Town in the division, even if Liverpool win a quadruple, says Robbie Savage.

Luton are currently 17th in the Premier League, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Being out of the bottom three at this point of the season is a big surprise and a testament to the work Edwards is doing at Kenilworth Road.

One pundit even tipped the Hatters to be relegated by Christmas, which was obviously never going to happen.

OPINION: Newcastle nonsense proves Garth Crooks, not Luton, is the one who ‘cannot be taken seriously’

They came up as massive underdogs but are holding their own and have been by far the best of the three promoted teams, with Sheffield United and Burnley massively struggling.

There are a lot of contenders for Manager of the Season with Ange Postecoglou impressing at Tottenham, Liverpool still in four competitions under Jurgen Klopp, and of course, Edwards giving Luton a chance of avoiding relegation.

Speaking exclusively to Planet Sport, former Premier League midfielder Savage said he thinks nothing can eclipse Edwards’ work if Luton stay up.

That includes a Reds quadruple, or even Spurs winning the league (we assume).

“Luton are doing unbelievably well under Rob Edwards, what an achievement that would be if they stayed up,” Savage said.

“If they do, Rob Edwards would have to be the Premier League Manager of the Season.

“To go to St James’ Park and go 4-2 up away from home is remarkable, they showed great spirit and energy.

“If they stay up, I don’t care if Liverpool win the quadruple, Rob Edwards is the manager of the season. I think they have the momentum at the moment to stay up, they’ve got the spirit.”

Luton – who have scored four goals in back-to-back league encounters – have a superb opportunity to further distance themselves from Burnley and Sheffield United when they take on the latter on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades were demolished 5-0 at home by Aston Villa last weekend and have conceded 13 goals in their previous three matches across all competitions.

It does also represent a decent chance for Chris Wilder’s side to pick up some points and they will also hope to do so when they host Brighton – who Luton recently hammered 4-0 – next week.

READ MORE: Liverpool pip Arsenal as title contenders ranked by our annoyance