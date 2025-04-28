Can you name all Arne Slot's title winners?

Liverpool fans: what better way to celebrate your 20th title than with a quiz?

Many Reds will be waking up with fuzzy heads this morning, but this test will help clear the fog.

A total of 24 players have played a part in this title-winning campaign. Who are they?

We need the names of every star to have made a Premier League appearance. And we need them quick.

You’ve got 365 seconds, but Top Reds will be aiming for under two minutes.

If there’s any you’ve forgotten by the time the clock runs down, the title will be forever asterisked.

Allez, allez, allez!

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST-READ FROM F365

👉 Liverpool fans ‘dine out on all the tears’ as the Premier League title is won

👉 Liverpool ‘greatest’, Arne Slot bestest ever but Arsenal prepare for ‘bigger things’

F365 QUIZZES: Skive your way through to home-time here