Florian Wirtz is set to become the 20th signing from Bundesliga this century.

Before Florian Wirtz becomes the 20th player Liverpool signed from the Bundesliga this century, can you name the 16 that came before?

Liverpool are working hard to complete a deal for playmaker Wirtz, who could cost the Reds a British record transfer fee.

Though not everyone is convinced he will be a success.

Liverpool have shopped regularly in Germany, recruiting 16 players from Bundesliga clubs since 2000.

You’ve got 365 seconds to name them all.

