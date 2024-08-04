Liverpool spark Palace ‘anxiety’ over Eberechi Eze as Reds join race for £75m Newcastle target

Liverpool are reportedly ready to battle Newcastle for Marc Guehi with Crystal Palace ‘anxious’ that the Reds’ transfer plans could lead to another big departure.

Guehi has been linked to a number of top Premier League clubs having impressed for Palace before being one of the stars of Euro 2024 for England.

David Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, claimed on Friday that Newcastle have ‘opened negotiations’ for Guehi.

The journalist insisted on his X post that it would be a ‘significant coup’ for Newcastle if they could get the deal over the line.

Ornstein added:

‘He is high on the recruitment lists at a number of Europe’s biggest clubs — but Newcastle are the first to enter meaningful talks as they pursue what would be regarded a significant coup. ‘Palace received Newcastle’s approach this week and if agreements can be reached it will give Eddie Howe’s men a huge lift ahead of the new season. ‘They are working to bring in 20-year-old Sheffield United forward William Osula — but he may be viewed more as a developmental recruit, whereas Guehi would be an immediate starter and among the most notable deals of the window.’

Newcastle are yet to make a formal offer and Liverpool ‘are waiting in the wings’ as they prepare their own bid for the centre-back, with Palace said to be demanding £75m for the 24-year-old.

It would be a significant blow for Palace, who have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, and the report claims the Eagles are also ‘anxious’ that another Liverpool move this summer could set the transfer dominoes going and lead to another significant summer exit.

It was claimed during the European Championships claimed Anthony Gordon had had his head turned by Liverpool interest in his services.

And a more recent report revealed that a medical was booked in Leipzig for his £75m move to Anfield with Joe Gomez moving in the opposite direction for £45m.

Liverpool are still thought to be keen on Gordon and a report on Saturday claimed the England international could even ‘could go on strike to land a sensational Liverpool move this month’ with the Reds holding ‘concrete and active’ interest.

Palace are concerned that Gordon’s move to Liverpool will have the knock-on effect of Newcastle stepping up their attempts to lure Eberechi Eze from Selhurst Park.

Tottenham and Manchester City are also said to be keeping an eye on Eze, who is available for £60m this summer, but Newcastle would likely be the greatest threat should they lose Gordon to Liverpool.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insisted he was “out of touch” with his club’s latest deals on Saturday.

On the transfer market, Howe said: “I know we’re trying. I’m not going to talk about individual deals.”