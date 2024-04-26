According to reports, Liverpool’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Odilon Kossounou has ‘come as a bit of a surprise’ to some in Germany.

One of Liverpool’s transfer priorities during this summer’s window will be to land a new centre-back with Joel Matip set to leave upon the expiry of his contract and Ibrahima Konate struggling with injuries.

Virgil van Dijk has returned to form this season and youngster Jarell Quansah has impressed, but Liverpool could do with another option in that department.

Goncalo Inacio, Piero Hincapie and Marc Guehi have been mentioned as potential options but Liverpool are also being linked with Kossounou.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Bayer Leverkusen from Club Brugge in 2021 for a fee of around £20m.

Kossounou has competed with Hincapie, Edmond Tapsoba and Jonathan Tah this season and has only made 17 Bundesliga starts for the unbeaten German outfit this term.

The centre-back started for Leverkusen in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against West Ham at the London Stadium but he was dragged off after 30 minutes with Xabi Alonso‘s side 1-0 behind on the night.

Kossounou to Liverpool?

According to a report from German outlet Fussball Transfers (via Sport Witness), Liverpool’s interest in Kossounou has ‘come as a bit of a surprise’ as he has been a ‘small loser’ amid Leverkusen’s remarkable season.

A €60m (£51m) asking price has reportedly been mentioned in Germany. It is noted that Leverkusen ‘would be open to a sale given he’s entering the final two years of his current deal’, though ‘his current lack of form does not suggest any big offers will be arriving any time soon’.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will step up their interest in Kossounou but if he’s to head to Anfield, he would be managed by Arne Slot as it is being widely reported that the Premier League giants are close to an agreement with Feyenoord over a deal for their preferred Jurgen Klopp replacement.

Ex-Liverpool attacker Dirk Kuyt has explained why he thinks Slot would be a good appointment.

“Following in the footsteps of Jurgen isn’t easy but Arne will do it his own way and give everything to make the club successful,” Kuyd told The Athletic.

“He’s determined and driven with a lot of self-belief. His style of play is exactly what Liverpool supporters love to see at Anfield. He’s also good with the media because he explains himself very clearly.

“As Feyenoord have so many foreign players, he conducts his meetings in English so there will be no issues over language.”

