According to reports, Liverpool have raised their offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola and a L’Equipe journalist has backed the Reds to sign him.

Barcola has emerged as Liverpool‘s leading target to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah, but they remain in the market for more than one winger.

Victor Munoz has followed Jeremy Jacquet to Liverpool this summer, but they are still short in wide areas and Barcola would be a statement signing.

After being in and out of the team at PSG last season, Barcola has reportedly indicated to the French giants that he does not want to extend his contract beyond 2028 and he is open to joining Liverpool.

Liverpool’s main issue will be agreeing a fee with PSG because they reportedly want around £145m for the forward.

The Reds’ initial offer stood at around 100 million euros (£86m), but BBC Sport are reporting that they have now indicated to PSG that they are ready to offer 117 million euros (£100m) for Barcola.

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It remains to be seen whether Liverpool and PSG can reach a compromise, but L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi has backed the Reds to finalise a deal for Barcola in the coming weeks.

“It’s a difficult question because the deal is far from being finalised. But I like to take chances and make predictions,” Tanzi said in a Q&A.

“This isn’t information I’ve already shared, but I’m inclined to say yes, even though the two clubs’ positions are still very far apart. Paris are hoping for €150m, excluding bonuses. Liverpool don’t want to go above €120m.

“There’s still time to reach an agreement, and if Paris manages to sign a winger and a striker, their positions will surely be able to move closer together more easily. Meanwhile, Barcola has already agreed contractually with Liverpool.”

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Liverpool are also currently being linked with PSG youngster Ibrahim Mbaye, who would be signed as a replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right flank. However, according to Tanzi, discussions are at a very early stage.

It has also emerged that the Reds are plotting a move for one of Barcola’s teammates at PSG, Ibrahim Mbaye.

Main issue with Ibrahim Mbaye deal revealed

However, Tanzi has revealed why Mbaye is far from guaranteed to join Liverpool this summer.

“[Cody] Gakpo could leave the club. Tottenham are in negotiations to try and lure him away from the north of England,” Tanzi added.

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“The same goes for [Federico] Chiesa, who could also leave Liverpool. The Reds are therefore looking for two players, and Barcola is their priority for the left flank.

“Our colleagues at RMC reported this morning that Liverpool are also interested in Mbaye. We can confirm this interest, but nothing more.

“It doesn’t seem that the English club’s management has taken any further steps at the moment, as the player isn’t universally popular within the club.

“What seems fairly certain, however, is that the Senegalese international wants to play in the Premier League next season. Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa have also expressed interest in recent months.

“Bayer Leverkusen appear to be the most eager club, having already made significant progress in discussions with PSG. However, the German side don’t have €50m to invest in Mbaye.”