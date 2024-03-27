Liverpool ‘raise offer’ by £17m for Mbappe’s ‘main victim’ at Real Madrid amid Man Utd interest

Liverpool have reportedly upped their offer for Real Madrid forward Rodygo after having an initial bid rejected by the La Liga side.

The Reds have been linked with a number of attackers over the last few months amid speculation that Mohamed Salah could leave in the summer transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe’s ‘main victim’ on his way to Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season has also led to rumours that some of Liverpool’s key players could follow.

Salah was the subject of a huge bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer with claims that the Saudi side were prepared to go as high as £200m to land the Egypt international – but Liverpool made it very clear that they had no intention of selling one of their star players.

However, the rumours are still persisting and Liverpool will no doubt be lining up potential targets if Salah decides he wants to leave at the end of the season.

And Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has now been linked, with Man Utd also rumoured to be looking at the Brazilian, who is set to be the ‘main victim’ of Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at the Bernabeu.

Spanish publication Nacional insists that Liverpool have ‘raised’ their offer from €60m for Rodrygo to €80m, a rise of €20m (£17m), after Real Madrid president ‘rejected’ their initial bid.

Mbappe’s entrance at the Bernabeu ‘will cause a domino effect with consequences in the Real Madrid squad’ and ‘everything indicates’ Rodrygo will be the most likely player to exit as a direct result of the Frenchman’s arrival.

Real Madrid will ‘consider selling him in exchange for a significant sum’ but the €60m offered by Liverpool initially was ‘considered unacceptable’.

Liverpool think Rodrygo ‘can be an interesting successor for Mohamed Salah’ and they will ‘try to convince’ Real Madrid to let him go by offering €80m.

However, the report adds that Los Blancos president Perez ‘has no intention of releasing Rodrygo for less than €100m’ as he looks to drive a hard bargain.

Real Madrid ‘have no intention of paying €60-70m’ for Bayern Munich star

One player who could arrive at the Bernabeu in the summer is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano delivering an update on negotiations.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Real Madrid are keeping a clear position on the potential Alphonso Davies transfer deal. Real Madrid want to sign Davies, but they have no intention of paying €60-70m for him, so they have been very clear with Bayern – they are open to negotiations, they are open to club-to-club talks, but not paying crazy money.

“What about Bayern? My latest understanding is that they have sent a proposal to Davies to sign a new contract with an important salary, but the player has to decide by the end of the season. If Davies does not accept the new proposal from Bayern by the end of the season, the club will put him on the market and be open to negotiations.

“So, keep an eye on this one because Real Madrid remain really keen on the potential signing of Davies, and he could be available on the market soon if there’s no agreement with Bayern.”