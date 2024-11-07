According to reports, Liverpool are willing to increase their ‘offer’ to Real Madrid to sign France international Aurelien Tchouameni next year.

Arne Slot‘s side were in the market to sign a new midfielder in the summer and made Spain international Martin Zubimendi their top target.

The Real Sociedad star has a £51m release clause in his contract and this transfer looked likely at one stage. However, Liverpool missed out on their priority target as he eventually opted to stick with his boyhood club.

Liverpool decided against signing an alternative but have been linked with several midfielders ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Premier League giants were interested in Tchouameni before he joined Real Madrid and he is understood to be back on their radar.

The 24-year-old’s recent performances have reportedly concerned Real Madrid as his form this season has been ‘unconvincing’.

A recent report from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed Liverpool have been ‘in contact with his entourage in recent days to discuss a transfer’ amid claims Slot is ‘obsessed’ with the midfielder.

Tavolieri understands Chelsea are also interested in Tchouameni and he could be involved in a swap deal. Real Madrid are said to be ‘ready to listen to offers’ for the Frenchman, who is seen as a ‘bargaining chip’.

‘The Madrid club would be ready to listen to all offers for the new captain of the French team and even use him as a bargaining chip. ‘Indeed, Real sees in Enzo Fernandez an interesting profile to complete its midfield and could find with his club, Chelsea Football Club, a deal at a lower cost if it manages to integrate Tchouaméni into the transaction.’

However, a report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘preparing their first offer’ for Tchouameni, who ‘seems to be getting closer’ to leaving Real Madrid.

Liverpool are said to be ‘is preparing an initial offer of 60 million euros to try to bring him to Anfield, but Real Madrid do not seem willing to accept that figure as a starting point’. The report adds.