Liverpool ‘reach agreement’ with World Cup superstar as record-breaking deal takes shape

Liverpool have an agreement in place with Yan Diomande over a move to Anfield, according to a report, as Paris Saint-Germain give up on convincing RB Leipzig to lower their demands.

With Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool this weekend, the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have ramped up their pursuit of Diomande.

Liverpool have long had identified Diomande as their top target to replace Salah and have already made a bid for the winger.

RB Leipzig have rejected Liverpool’s initial bid for Diomande, who is starring for the Ivory Coast at the ongoing 2026 World Cup and was brilliant against Germany.

Liverpool have not given up on signing Diomande and are expected to return to the table with a new and improved bid.

The Reds’ negotiations will become stronger if the latest reports about Diomande emerging from the French media are true.

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Liverpool reach Yan Diomande ‘agreement’

Media Foot has reported that Liverpool ‘have an agreement’ with Diomande, who is willing to leave Leipzig for Anfield this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the 19-year-old, too, but last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners are refusing ‘to pay his exorbitant transfer fee’.

The report has added: ‘After an initial round of observation and discussions, Liverpool and PSG have reached an agreement.

‘According to our sources, an understanding exists between the English club and Diomande’s representatives.

‘All that remains is for the club’s management to convince Leipzig regarding the transfer fee.

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PSG leave Yan Diomande race

‘For their part, PSG have thrown in the towel.

‘Luis Campos consulted with all parties but ultimately rejected the offer, as Leipzig’s asking price exceeded Paris’s budget.

‘Diomande’s value had skyrocketed, and PSG refused to participate in the bidding war.’

According to TEAMtalk, Leipzig want £128m for Diomande, with Liverpool having offered £90m in their opening bid.

That is a lot of money for a 19-year-old who has had just one season in the Bundesliga.

It would also make Diomande the most expensive player in Premier League history.

Alexander Isak became the record signing in the Premier League when he joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for £125m in the summer of 2025.

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