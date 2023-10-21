Liverpool ‘reach agreement’ with £150m star Victor Osimhen, says Italian journalist

Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for some time.

Liverpool have reportedly ‘reach an agreement’ with Napoli star Victor Osimhen over a move to Anfield in 2024.

The Reds have been among the clubs keeping a keen eye on Osimhen’s situation at Napoli, and sent scouts to watch him during the international break.

It’s thought Jurgen Klopp sees the Nigerian as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who seems destined for Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea are also very much in the mix, for obvious reasons, while Arsenal have also been linked – though reports suggest they will have a modest transfer budget in January.

Top class strikers are hard to come by and having scored 31 goals in 39 games last season, Osimhen is evidently one of the best around.

His contract expires in 2025 and despite reports claiming a new deal had been agreed in principle with Napoli, Osimhen now has cold feet – the TikTok mockery won’t have helped.

And part of the reason for his change of mind has been interest from Liverpool, according to Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, who claims Osimhen and his agent, Roberto Calenda, have had their heads turned after talks with the Premier League side.

They’ve apparently ‘reached an agreement’ with the Reds.

De Maggio said: “The parties [Napoli and Osimhen] had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word. What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool.

“There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached. Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli. I hope Laurentiis will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure.”

The news comes after Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis admitted Osimhen’s “mood has changed” over the prospect of a new deal with the Serie A champions.

He said: “I have never been unhappy towards Osimhen, but there are always two of us in these things.

“I have remained the same, if his mood has changed [over a new deal] I can’t do anything about it.”

