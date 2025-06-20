Milos Kerkez is expected to join Liverpool after a deal was reached.

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Bournemouth to sign full back Milos Kerkez in a deal worth around £40m.

The Hungarian has long been on the radar of the Anfield side following an impressive 2024-25 which saw him provide eight goal contributions for the Cherries in the Premier League.

The Athletic reporter David Orstein has now confirmed that a deal between the two clubs has been reached with the player set to undergo a medical next week. Kerkez will sign a five-year deal with the club.

The move for the 21-year-old looks to be the third big transfer for Liverpool of the summer having already signed Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5m.

The Reds are also expected to finalise a £116m move for Florian Wirtz.

The long rumoured transfer of Kerkez appeared to be a matter of when not if after Bournelouith signed replacement left back Adrian Truffert from Rennes this summer.

The arrival of Kerkez is also expected to allow Andy Robertson to depart after links with Atletico Madrid. The Scot, who joined Liverpool from Hull in July 2017 for £8m, has reportedly given the green light for a switch to Spain.

Arne Slot will then have Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas to choose from for the left back spot as they look to retain their Premier League crown.

Kerkev joined Bournemouth in 2023 for a fee of £15.5m but has been a stand-out player in his two seasons on the south coast.

He started every league game last season as Andoni Iraola’s side finished ninth in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Athletic in March, the defender said he wanted to play at the “highest level.”

“As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams,” Kerkez said. “These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point talking about anything.”

As for Qirtz, the German international is set to undergo his medical over the next couple days and more details have emerged regarding his imminent move to Anfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that his salary will “fit into Liverpool’s structure”, revealing how much he will earn without bonuses.

Romano tweeted: “His salary will be in the region of £200,000 per week plus bonuses.

“Reports of higher salary are not confirmed as it will fit Liverpool’s current structure.”

