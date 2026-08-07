According to reports, Liverpool have now reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Paris Saint-Germain over signing Bradley Barcola.

Barcola has emerged as Liverpool’s leading winger target after missing out on Yan Diomande and Michael Olise.

The Reds have had much more joy in pursuit of Barcola, who recently informed PSG of his desire to join the Premier League giants. He has also reportedly indicated to the Champions League holders that he does not want to extend his contract beyond 2028.

This has opened the door for Liverpool to sign him, and it has also been reported that he favours joining the Reds over Arsenal.

It has also been reported that personal terms were never likely to be an issue for Liverpool, but they have faced a challenge to settle on a fee with PSG.

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This is because PSG initially set their asking price at £145m, while Liverpool were looking to pay around £100m.

But Liverpool reporter DaveOCKOP claims the Reds have gone further and met PSG in the middle to reach an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Barcola for around 128 million euros. This converts to around £110m.

The same report claims Barcola has also ‘contractually agreed’ to join the Reds.

Liverpool and PSG reach ‘agreement’ for Bradley Barcola

The report adds:

‘We can now reveal that a breakthrough has been reached between the two European giants. There is an agreement in principle between Liverpool and PSG for the transfer of Bradley Barcola.

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‘It’s important to note that the agreement is in principle, and nothing is signed or completed just yet. The fee is believed to be in the region of €128m, with add-ons said to be more achievable in comparison to earlier clauses suggested.’

However, Fabrizio Romano has since insisted that a deal has not yet been struck.

Romano said on X: ‘Negotiations continue between Liverpool and PSG for Bradley Barcola but nothing is agreed or even at final stages as of now.

‘Barcola, top target for #LFC and he wants the move as revealed since May… never in doubt. No breakthrough in talks yet.’

And ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has explained why he thinks Barcola is more suited to his former club than Diomande.

“If I’m honest, I’d go for Barcola,” Heskey told 10bet.

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“For the way Liverpool play, the club he’s currently at, and the tactical style he’s accustomed to, it just matches perfectly.

“He is incredibly direct, and that directness and raw energy on the left wing is something Liverpool have arguably been missing since Luis Díaz left.

“Diomande is a very strong prospect… whereas Barcola gives you that true attacking threat out wide.”

On what else Liverpool need, Heskey added: “Well, centre-back is definitely a role that needs addressing with Ibrahima Konaté gone now, though we’ve got the young lad – Gio Leoni – coming back through who was injured.

“They also have Jeremy Jacquet who joined this summer.

“I also think Liverpool could do with a midfielder, to be honest with you. I think Alexis Mac Allister is fantastic, but they need someone who can rival him or even take his place – maybe Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace. He missed out at the World Cup but his time will come.”