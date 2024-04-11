Transfer expert insists Real Madrid exit ‘not unrealistic’ after Liverpool ‘reach’ British transfer record

It is possible that Liverpool-linked Vinicius Junior could leave Real Madrid with the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah last summer with reports claiming they were prepared to go as high as £200m to take him to the Middle East.

Liverpool ‘reach’ a British transfer record for Vinicius Junior?

The Reds made it clear that Salah was not for sale at any price but there’s speculation that Al-Ittihad will come for him again in the next transfer window.

And that has led to rumours that Liverpool will look to sign a new forward in the summer in order to fill the potential gap left by the Egypt international.

One report last week claimed that Liverpool are looking at a potential move for Vinicius Junior with his playing time next season set to be potentially reduced with the imminent arrivals of both Mbappe and Endrick.

It was even claimed that the Reds have ‘reached’ a British transfer record fee for Vinicius Junior with Liverpool ready to pay €200m (£172m) for the Brazil international.

Paris Saint-Germain, who are set to lose Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, have also been linked to Vinicius Junior as they look to rebuild their attack for next season.

And Caught Offside insists it is ‘not an unrealistic prospect’ for Vinicius Junior to leave Real Madrid and move to PSG with French football expert Johnson explaining the Brazilian’s current situation.

Johnson told Caught Offside: “There have been some reports linking Vinicius Junior with PSG and I’ve always said since the beginning that I could see there being a logical way for Real Madrid and PSG to potentially do business for Mbappe (while he was under contract) by essentially swapping Vinicius and Mbappe to take money out of the equation.

“I don’t think that’s Real Madrid’s intention for the moment, however, I think Los Blancos want to combine the two players. It could be at some point, though, because of the position they both play on the pitch, that some kind of clash becomes inevitable. There won’t necessarily be tension, but there might be a conflict of interests between the two as they’ll both want the same spot in the starting XI.

“A lot will depend on who the coach is – we know it will be Carlo Ancelotti when Mbappe joins this summer, but maybe in the longer term there’ll be a coaching change and that could see a system put into place that could accommodate both players.

Jonathan Johnson: I think PSG would be very interested in Vini Jr

“If Vinicius were to become available at any point, I think PSG would be very interested, but I don’t think they’d want him in a scenario where they’d have to pay for Vinicius, having lost Mbappe on a free transfer. I think PSG would prefer an exchange, but obviously at this moment in time that doesn’t look likely with Mbappe’s contract expiring, and it doesn’t seem like Vini Jr’s star is on the wane at Real Madrid, certainly not enough for him to be used in an exchange deal.

“At the same time, there might be a moment when Vinicius might consider a move – we know his agent has spoken about the Premier League in the past – so he could perhaps be open to becoming a star name in PSG, a club that has historically had great success with Brazilian players.

“I don’t think it’s an unrealistic prospect at some point in the future, but for the moment nothing is happening – it doesn’t seem like the scenario is going to open itself up. That could change, but I don’t think this one is on the cards at all imminently.”