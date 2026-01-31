According to reports, Liverpool have ‘reached a decision’ regarding Curtis Jones, who is said to have ‘accepted an offer’ to join Inter Milan.

Jones has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Liverpool this month as he has attracted interest from a couple of clubs.

Liverpool‘s academy product has made 29 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club this term, but he has only made ten starts in the Premier League.

Spurs plotted a move for Jones earlier this month but they eventually settled on Conor Gallagher, but a move to Inter Milan remains an option.

On Friday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed the terms of a proposed deal for Jones in the closing days of this window.

“Inter spoke to Liverpool [on Friday] about Curtis Jones,” Romano said.

“I can reveal that Tottenham were very aggressive on Curtis Jones at the beginning of the transfer window before signing Conor Gallagher.

“Now Inter ask for Jones – loan with an option to buy for €40m – paid loan and salary covered.

“Inter want it but at the moment, no answer yet from Liverpool, they haven’t given a green light to the deal.

“It’s not an easy one for Inter, for sure, and it’s on Liverpool to decide, they have an emergency situation with players, so it’s on Liverpool.”

Since this report, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Jones has ‘accepted an offer’ and ‘given the green light’ to Inter Milan.

Di Marzio claimed: ‘The player has already given the green light to the loan move and is awaiting approval from the Reds. The Nerazzurri’s financial offer has also been accepted.

‘This is an operation that, if successful, would free up the departure of Davide Frattesi, who, as reported, is being pursued by Nottingham Forest.’

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, meanwhile, claim Jones has ‘himself asked to leave’ Liverpool, though a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims the Reds hierarchy will ultimately refuse to let him go as they have ‘reached a decision’.

Bailey explained: ‘Senior Anfield figures have made it clear to us that Jones remains an important squad member, and Liverpool have no intention of sanctioning major exits at this stage of the window.

‘The Reds view their business as complete and are unwilling to weaken Arne Slot’s options with the season entering a crucial phase.’