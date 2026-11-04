Liverpool reach decision on Harvey Elliott’s future with deal set to be ‘terminated’

According to reports, Liverpool have already decided whether to give Harvey Elliott another chance while he struggles at La Liga side Valencia.

23-year-old Elliott has had a really difficult couple of years as he has struggled for game time at Liverpool and elsewhere.

Elliott is a superb talent, and he was the best player at the U21 European Championships as England won the tournament in 2025.

These performances earned him a move to Aston Villa on loan with a £35m conditional buy option ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, but he failed to live up to expectations as Unai Emery’s side avoided triggering a permanent deal by not playing him.

Ahead of this season, new Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola gave Elliott a chance to re-establish himself, but it was ultimately decided that he should leave to continue his career elsewhere.

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Elliott was linked with several clubs across Europe before he joined La Liga side Valencia on loan, though this move is not going to plan either.

So far this season, Elliott is yet to make a start for Valencia and has only played 152 minutes in six substitute appearances. He was sent off in his last outing after receiving two bookings in a 20-minute cameo against Villarreal.

In September, the Spanish media accused Elliott of being ‘overweight’ as he builds his match fitness, and he has since been given a 0/10 rating for one of his poor appearances.

Liverpool reach decision on Harvey Elliott’s future

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Valencia are planning to ‘terminate’ Elliott’s loan and they are ‘actively exploring’ ways to send him back to Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window.

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If/when this happens, it is claimed that Liverpool ‘intend to sell’ Elliott because they feel he has no future at Anfield.

The report explains:

‘There is a growing expectation that he will be sent back to Anfield in January, which sources say would effectively set him back to “square one.” ‘Liverpool are understood to see no long-term future for Elliott on Merseyside, and would look to cash in ahead of his contract expiring in 2028.’

It remains to be seen where Elliott will go next, but it is fair to assume that he will have far fewer options in January than in the summer.

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