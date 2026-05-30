Amid claims Liverpool will publicly deny the shock sale of Florian Wirtz to Chelsea can go ahead, an insider has revealed what Reds owners FSG have really decided to do with the German.

Wirtz became Liverpool’s most expensive ever signing last summer when arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m (add-ons included). He held that mantle for just a few months before being usurped by Alexander Isak (£125m).

Nevertheless, any player moving for that level of money is expected to make an instant impact, and especially so after Wirtz ripped up the Bundesliga under former boss, Xabi Alonso.

However, Wirtz – like many in a Liverpool shirt – endured a difficult season. He ended the campaign with respectable figures of seven goals and 10 assists, though most of his goal contributions came against what would be considered weaker opponents.

It’s inarguable much more was expected, and that led to Football Insider claiming Liverpool may well sanction Wirtz’s sale to Chelsea where the German would reunite with the manager who made him famous – Xabi Alonso.

After declaring Alonso was ‘keen’ to forge the reunion, they claimed: ‘The Blues hold a strong interest in the 23-year-old just one year after the Merseyside giants signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £116million.

‘Sources say Liverpool would be open to letting Wirtz go for the right deal even though they would publicly deny that.’

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have now been provided with exclusive information on Wirtz’s future.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Florian Wirtz to Chelsea

And while the 23-year-old didn’t perform to the levels anticipated, Liverpool’s hierarchy retain total belief in the playmaker and have zero intention whatsoever of selling Wirtz to Chelsea, or any other club, for that matter.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: “Liverpool are not going to move on from Florian Wirtz, they worked so hard on that and the word from inside Anfield is the way he finished the season was a real plus point.

“They know he struggled to adapt at first, but they had so many new players coming in – it was never going to be easy.

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“But even if someone, like a Bayern Munich – who wanted him before, or if Xabi Alonso – who pushed for him at Chelsea, there is no way that Liverpool are letting him go, and they insist they have not heard anything from anyone.”

Bailey concluded his update by closing off this speculative chapter once and for all: “Wirtz is at Liverpool to STAY.”

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